Kelly Clarkson Was Never The Same After Her Divorce. Here's Why

Kelly Clarkson became America's sweetheart when she won the inaugural season of "American Idol" in September 2002, and she became Brandon Blackstock's sweetheart when the pair started dating a decade after that. The couple first met all the way back in 2006, but the talent manager was married to his first wife at the time. Clarkson next ran into (a divorced) Blackstock at the Super Bowl in February 2012, and the two went on their first date a week after that. Things moved quickly from there, and they were engaged by the end of the year. Clarkson and Blackstock wed in October 2013, one month before announcing they were expecting. Daughter River Rose was born in June 2014, and son Remington Alexander followed just under two years later.

Advertisement

The family, which also included two older children from Blackstock's first marriage, appeared picture perfect for a good while — until they didn't. Clarkson filed for divorce during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the two entered into a very messy battle over money, kids, property, and business.

Clarkson struggled in the aftermath of the split but within a couple of years, she was doing better than ever. "Sometimes you don't know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it's OK that it doesn't," she told People in January 2024. "You never know how beautiful that might be." Keep reading for a look at Kelly Clarkson's life changes after her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Advertisement