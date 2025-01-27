One Of Mariah Carey's Biggest Fights With Ex Tommy Mottola Was Over Diddy

Like many celebrities, Mariah Carey has remained very quiet regarding the recent allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs. However, there was a time when Carey thought so highly of the music mogul that she was willing to defend him even in front of her controlling ex-husband. Long before she married and divorced Nick Cannon, Carey was famously married to music executive Tommy Mottola, who helped discover her and launch her into superstardom.

Advertisement

The two eventually grew close and were married by 1993. However, Mottola quickly became an oppressive force in the singer's life. "It felt like he was cutting off my circulation, keeping me from my friends and what little 'family' I had," Carey wrote in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," adding, "I couldn't talk to anyone that wasn't under Tommy's control. I couldn't go out or do anything with anybody. I couldn't move freely in my own house."

Surprisingly, Carey discovered she had it in her to fight back against Mottola — thanks to Diddy. The entrepreneur was just beginning to make a name for himself back in those days, at least enough for the likes of Mottola and Carey to take notice. Mottola told his ex-wife that he doubted Diddy's success, and Carey found his particular wording offensive — so much so that it resulted in one of the couple's biggest fights. "'Puffy will be shining my shoes in two years,'" Carey recalled Mottola saying in her memoir. "It was one of the very few times I stood up to Tommy, telling him that what he had said was blatantly racist. I was pissed."

Advertisement