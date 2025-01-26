The Ex-Girlfriend Robert Pattinson Turned To After Kristen Stewart's Scandalous Affair
Just as Robert Pattinson was launching to the heights of fame, he was also dealing with a public cheating scandal. The "Twilight" actor was notoriously dating fellow co-star and powerhouse Kristen Stewart when Stewart very famously cheated on him with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders in 2012. Breaking the hearts of fans across the globe, the dynamic duo was sent into chaos during the media fallout of something so scandalous. Pattinson is a notoriously private person, so he did what any reasonable person would do given the situation — Pattinson reached out to an old friend and lover.
Pattinson's ex-girlfriend, Nina Schubert, is more than just an old flame, as she also was his neighbor growing up. Pattinson and Schubert dated for most of secondary school, bonding over their aspirations to be in the limelight and on camera. The only reason for their breakup was Pattinson relocated to Los Angeles in 2006 after becoming a star thanks to his role as Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." Years later, when Stewart and Pattinson broke up, Schubert was a comfort to her old friend, a source said. "She's been there for him more than anyone else these past few weeks," the person told Look (via Harper's Bazaar). "Nina's told him he shouldn't make any hasty decisions now and he should take all the time he needs."
It would make sense for someone to reach out to their last memory of home when dealing with something so awful that even then-future president Donald Trump decided to weigh in on the matter.
Robert Pattinson's ex-girlfriend has similarities to Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson and his partner, "Daisy Jones & the Six," actor Suki Waterhouse, seem incredibly happy together and welcomed their first child in 2024. However, Waterhouse is not the first British model Pattinson has dated. Nina Schubert got her start in modeling back in her teens, retiring in 2008 to move to New Zealand and work some more blue-collar — but still wildly interesting — jobs. Schubert opted to work in the meatpacking industry while also helping out at a kindergarten center and training for triathlons. "I left modeling because you get into a real unhealthy state. It's not such a healthy business and people just don't realize this," she told Stuff in 2009. "Why is it seen as being so glamorous? They don't realize the damage that's done to little girls and boys and that's another reason I left."
It was clear that Schubert and Pattinson still had a fondness for each other since he reached out to her after his breakup with Kristen Stweart. Of course, when Pattinson reached out to Schubert during his dark times, many speculated the couple would get back together. Stuff reported that, when they showed Schubert a gossip-mag article during their interview in 2009, she responded, "That means there's a whole website making money out of me and I'm not getting a cut!" However, it seems they prefer friendship built on childhood bonds and sharing paintings with each other. Plus, we can't stop rooting for how adorable Pattinson and Waterhouse are together.