The Ex-Girlfriend Robert Pattinson Turned To After Kristen Stewart's Scandalous Affair

Just as Robert Pattinson was launching to the heights of fame, he was also dealing with a public cheating scandal. The "Twilight" actor was notoriously dating fellow co-star and powerhouse Kristen Stewart when Stewart very famously cheated on him with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders in 2012. Breaking the hearts of fans across the globe, the dynamic duo was sent into chaos during the media fallout of something so scandalous. Pattinson is a notoriously private person, so he did what any reasonable person would do given the situation — Pattinson reached out to an old friend and lover.

Pattinson's ex-girlfriend, Nina Schubert, is more than just an old flame, as she also was his neighbor growing up. Pattinson and Schubert dated for most of secondary school, bonding over their aspirations to be in the limelight and on camera. The only reason for their breakup was Pattinson relocated to Los Angeles in 2006 after becoming a star thanks to his role as Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." Years later, when Stewart and Pattinson broke up, Schubert was a comfort to her old friend, a source said. "She's been there for him more than anyone else these past few weeks," the person told Look (via Harper's Bazaar). "Nina's told him he shouldn't make any hasty decisions now and he should take all the time he needs."

It would make sense for someone to reach out to their last memory of home when dealing with something so awful that even then-future president Donald Trump decided to weigh in on the matter.