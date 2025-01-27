Alyssa Milano Looks Completely Unrecognizable Without Makeup

Actor Alyssa Milano first found fame in 1984 playing Samantha Micelli on TV's "Who's the Boss?" and later joined the cast of "Charmed" as Phoebe Halliwell. She then began a career on the big screen, appearing in films like "Hall Pass" and "New Years Eve," and used her voice to become the ACLU's Artist Ambassador for Reproductive Freedom. But while fans are familiar with her on-camera appearance, they may not know that off-camera, she's far from the glamorous star they've come to love.

Advertisement

Milano shared a 2024 birthday selfie on her Facebook, in which she was completely unrecognizable. "This is 52," she wrote on the December 19 post. "No make up. No filters. Happiness. Sprinkle that sh*t everywhere." Milano also gave a shout-out to her critics in the post, addressing the trolls who don't like her. "If you can hate a stranger — I can love a stranger. So...I love you."

It wasn't the first time that the award-winning actor shared photos of her natural beauty, as she posted a similar pic on her Instagram for her 50th birthday in 2022. She was honest about her appearance, reflected on her life, and thanked the fans for supporting her throughout her career.