Alyssa Milano Looks Completely Unrecognizable Without Makeup
Actor Alyssa Milano first found fame in 1984 playing Samantha Micelli on TV's "Who's the Boss?" and later joined the cast of "Charmed" as Phoebe Halliwell. She then began a career on the big screen, appearing in films like "Hall Pass" and "New Years Eve," and used her voice to become the ACLU's Artist Ambassador for Reproductive Freedom. But while fans are familiar with her on-camera appearance, they may not know that off-camera, she's far from the glamorous star they've come to love.
Milano shared a 2024 birthday selfie on her Facebook, in which she was completely unrecognizable. "This is 52," she wrote on the December 19 post. "No make up. No filters. Happiness. Sprinkle that sh*t everywhere." Milano also gave a shout-out to her critics in the post, addressing the trolls who don't like her. "If you can hate a stranger — I can love a stranger. So...I love you."
It wasn't the first time that the award-winning actor shared photos of her natural beauty, as she posted a similar pic on her Instagram for her 50th birthday in 2022. She was honest about her appearance, reflected on her life, and thanked the fans for supporting her throughout her career.
Alyssa Milano has shared makeup-free selfies before
Alyssa Milano is an outspoken celebrity who's been fearless about tackling tough issues through the years. While her work as an activist stirred rumors of her running for congress in 2023, she's often shown her humility online, as she's posted makeup-free birthday selfies on her social media. It's a trend that she continued on Facebook in 2021, when she shared a pic of herself in bed. Fans flooded the comments with 49th birthday wishes, praising her natural beauty. "Wishing you a wonderful day," one follower commented. "I named my daughter after you."
Milano also regularly posts motivational messages on her social channels, in which she often appears without makeup. That includes a 2023 post on X, formerly Twitter, on her 51st birthday, when she chose to focus less on her natural appearance, and more on how she observes her special day. She described birthdays as "levels," and listed cheat codes that helped her unlock those levels.
The first cheat code she mentioned was resilience. "I have faced my fair share of heartache, anxiety, and depression," she wrote, "but I have managed to overcome them with love." Milano went on to list gratitude, compassion, empathy, and the unconditional love of those around her, as cheat codes that keep her going.
