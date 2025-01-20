Usha Vance's DC Debut In Strapless Designer Gown Gives Melania A Run For Her Money
The inauguration of the incoming president always brings with it a round of parties and events. On January 18, soon-to-be Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, hosted the Vice Presidential Dinner at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. The event was a fundraiser, and invitees included all of Donald J. Trump's chosen cabinet members.
The affair was formal, and the Vances chose their wardrobes for the evening accordingly. J.D. donned a black tux with a bowtie, and Usha totally created a double-look moment by wearing a strapless confection courtesy of designer Oscar de la Renta. In a post made on the designer's Instagram, it was described as "a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline."
Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President's Dinner.
Photographed by Emily J. Higgins pic.twitter.com/nM5V9qgusV
— Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) January 19, 2025
Dressing to impress with a gown tailored just for her had plenty of people penning all sorts of comments on social media. As one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out: "Melania Trump and Usha Vance will single-handedly turn the White House into a catwalk and I, for one, cannot wait."
Fans are admiring both Melania and Usha
As a former model, Melania Trump has always presented a fashionable front when accompanying her husband, Donald Trump. When she was first lady during Trump's first term as president from 2017 to 2021, people paid attention to what she wore, and she rarely disappointed. From gowns to coats and pantsuits to skirts, Melania's wardrobe was noted, with some choices creating controversy and others heart eyes. But it appears as if she may have a little competition when it comes to fashion on the Capitol.
Usha Vance, the wife of JD Vance, has proven to have her own sense of style, taking on numerous admirers (despite having a few outfits that have missed the mark). When photos of her appeared wearing the Oscar de la Renta black, strapless gown for a pre-inauguration event, the internet took notice. The day after, on January 19, both Melania and Usha accompanied their husbands to Arlington National Cemetery. Melania was dressed in a dark coat, while Usha wore a white one. "Melania Trump & Usha Vance. Elegance is back in charge," wrote one person on X after seeing the two women together. Another showed off two other photos of the women, both smartly dressed, exclaiming, "Usha Vance is stunning! We have the most beautiful and elegant First and Second Ladies in history!!"
Melania has had some truly great fashion moments, but it looks like the First Lady of Fashion may have to get used to sharing the spotlight with Usha, the Second Lady of Style.