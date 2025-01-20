Alina Habba's Inauguration Day Makeup Fail Hints She's Taking Tips From Kimberly Guilfoyle

Inauguration day has commenced for President Donald Trump, and the fashion choices for the ladies in his life are off to a questionable start. For instance, his lawyer, Alina Habba, is taking glam inspiration again from Donald Trump Jr.'s ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Habba posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "New Day for [American flag emoji]." She has already restricted the number of comments that can be left under the pic, but all we could focus on was her shape-shifting into a Guilfoyle lookalike.

Habba strayed from her typical courtroom beauty look, opting instead for a dark smoky eye, heavily overlined brows, peach-toned blush, and a mauve lip — the dramatics of which can only mirror one other lady associated with the 47th president. The lawyer took another tip from Guilfoyle's lookbook with her Inauguration Day blowout, curling her brunette bangs away from her face so that the massive diamonds on her ears were more visible. Now that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle are no more, we can't help but wonder if she's singing a siren song to capture the attention of the Trump family.