The Makeup Look That Turned Alina Habba Into Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0
Alina Habba, Donald Trump's lawyer, has been known to rock some pretty out-there looks on social media that seemingly stray from her personal style, such as the spicy snapshot that differed from her usual courtroom aesthetic. Habba's makeup has sometimes captured attention as well. In October 2024, Habba posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing off a makeup look that resembles another woman in Trump's life: Kimberly Guilfoyle, who worked on Trump's 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns. (She was also Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, but speculation of a messy breakup for the couple has called that into question.)
In the selfie-style video Habba posted, she ditched her more natural look. She sported a smoky eye paired with heavy eyeliner and false eyelashes, dark eyebrows to match the rest of the look, and a baby pink lip, resembling the dramatic, vampy makeup looks of Guilfoyle.
The video showed Habba in a full conference room responding to Tim Walz calling Vice President Kamala Harris a "hunter" during the 2024 vice presidential debate. She asked the men around her what Kamala was supposedly "hunting" to which they jokingly responded, "Married men." The clip was captioned, "Did I just hear that right? Calling Kamala 'the Hunter' is a bit of a stretch, don't you think? Kind of like when she worked at McDonalds."
Alina Habba and Kimberly Guilfoyle's go-to styles couldn't be more different
During Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Alina Habba and Kimberly Guilfoyle were both held under a microscope. Though they both had looks that people either admired or questioned, their personal styles could not be more different. Guilfoyle likes to rock some pretty scandalous looks, and one of her campaign fashion fails was the dress she wore to the Mar-A-Lago fundraiser. The gown was black and trimmed with a sheer netting placed strategically over an extremely low-cut neckline, and a slit up the thigh was embellished with the same material. She paired the look with her signature dark, smoky eye makeup and neutral lip.
Habba, on the other hand, seems to prefer more modest looks — though the attorney's fashions also miss the mark sometimes. One dress that she wore to the 2024 Republican National Convention is a perfect example. The ankle-length gown was a blah khaki color with buttons up the front.
Habba posted a photo to Instagram in October 2024 from the "Trump Unity event," which further showed the differences in her and Guilfoyle's tastes: Guilfoyle stepped out in an all-white, low-cut minidress, and Habba wore an all-black, long-sleeved dress with a floor-length skirt. Guilfoyle's eye makeup was much more intense than Habba's once more. Though their usual styles are practically opposites, both women have received criticism for their unique ensembles. Perhaps there's a happy medium somewhere, ladies?