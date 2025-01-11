The Makeup Look That Turned Alina Habba Into Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0

Alina Habba, Donald Trump's lawyer, has been known to rock some pretty out-there looks on social media that seemingly stray from her personal style, such as the spicy snapshot that differed from her usual courtroom aesthetic. Habba's makeup has sometimes captured attention as well. In October 2024, Habba posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing off a makeup look that resembles another woman in Trump's life: Kimberly Guilfoyle, who worked on Trump's 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns. (She was also Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, but speculation of a messy breakup for the couple has called that into question.)

In the selfie-style video Habba posted, she ditched her more natural look. She sported a smoky eye paired with heavy eyeliner and false eyelashes, dark eyebrows to match the rest of the look, and a baby pink lip, resembling the dramatic, vampy makeup looks of Guilfoyle.

The video showed Habba in a full conference room responding to Tim Walz calling Vice President Kamala Harris a "hunter" during the 2024 vice presidential debate. She asked the men around her what Kamala was supposedly "hunting" to which they jokingly responded, "Married men." The clip was captioned, "Did I just hear that right? Calling Kamala 'the Hunter' is a bit of a stretch, don't you think? Kind of like when she worked at McDonalds."

