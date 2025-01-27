5 Times Pippa Middleton's Jewelry Meant More Than You Realized

James Matthews stuck with tradition when proposing to Pippa. According to the Daily Mail, he asked her father, Michael Middleton, for his blessing before proposing to Pippa. "James is a traditionalist and very much wanted to do things properly. That meant getting his future father in law's consent," a friend of the couple told the outlet. He proposed to Pippa atop a hill, and she quickly accepted.

Being a wealthy hedge fund manager, Matthews proposed with an exorbitant engagement ring with an estimated value of £250,000 (over $300,000 in 2025). The ring features an Asscher-cut three-carat diamond at the center surrounded on eight sides by smaller jewels that speaks to Pippa's taste for understated elegance. "It's hugely practical, because it's quite flat and it will be very easy for her to wear," Annoushka Ducas told People. "It's a very timeless piece that will look as good now as it will in 50 years time."

The Asscher-cut also links her back to royalty, albeit in a roundabout way. Invented by Joseph Asscher in 1902, it was the first patented cut for a diamond and is known for "elongated, rectangular facets arranged concentrically" and "clipped corners rather than sharp points," according to the Royal Asscher Diamond Company. Originally just the Asscher Diamond Company, the jewelers were given permission to rename themselves as "royal" in 1980 by Queen Juliana of the Netherlands. The company modified the cut in 2001, creating the Royal Asscher Cut, and only 75 people in the world can precisely cut a diamond into the Royal Asscher Cut.

