The Most Expensive Outfits Pippa Middleton Has Ever Worn

This was the look that put Pippa Middleton on the proverbial map. As the maid of honor at her sister Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding, she wore Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton (same as the bride). And suddenly everyone wanted to know who this fit beauty was. It was none other than the bride's younger sister, who immediately found herself thrust in the limelight, with each of her fashion choices dissected by onlookers, who also started noting the price tags on her pieces. How much was the famed McQueen she wore to the Cambridge's royal wedding? Roughly $3,100. The exact style became available to purchase after the nuptials on net-a-porter.com.

But that isn't the most expensive piece she's worn to a wedding (that wasn't her own). Back in 2017, just after returning home from their honeymoon, she and husband James Matthews were guests at a wedding in Stockholm, Sweden. For the event, Middleton carried an $850 Wilbur & Gussie Lily clutch and wore the Erdem Kenzie dress with a price tag of $3,400, according to Vogue. The floor-length, flowing silk voile confection looked stunning on the newlywed; you'd hope so at that price. Middleton has proven that she has a penchant for gorgeous wedding attire; she'll want to be sure she doesn't show up the bride.