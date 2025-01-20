Barron Trump Takes After Donald With Disaster 'Do At Inauguration
Kicking off the Inauguration Day festivities, the Trump family attended a morning service at St. John's Episcopal Church on January 20, 2025. As they sat in the first row of pews, President-elect Donald Trump was photographed chatting with his Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. However, those three could only hold your attention for so long before your eyes move to Barron Trump. America has witnessed Barron's dramatic transformation over the years, from a young boy to a striking adult, but the president's son is still working out his style — and his greased-up 'do is certainly not his Sunday best.
Barron's shocking new hairstyle looks like he just discovered "The Sopranos" for the first time. He could've even been mistaken for Donald's head of security. Alas, Barron's slicked-back style matures him more than his fluffy brown quaffed style does. Ahead of Inauguration Day, we wanted to see what Barron looked like without his short brown hair, and one of our creations looks eerily similar to his new 'do, albeit with a more structured class to it. As we previously noted, a darker, more structured hairstyle aesthetically preps him to be a part of his father's administration. Not only that, he has that refined smolder down, making him an even better candidate for Trump's team.
Barron Trump's transformation since Donald Trump's last term
When Donald Trump was sworn into office for the first time on January 20, 2017, Barron Trump was only 10 years old. His small stature and coy smile to inauguration-goers were only the initial ingredients of a charming young man. Eight years later, Barron is a towering six feet, nine inches, well surpassing his six-foot, three-inch father. It's a stature that overwhelmingly has created some difficulty for the usually private Barron. Now a college student attending New York University, Barron has been captured on camera, walking around campus. He's immediately recognizable, which nixes Barron's dream of a low-key freshman year.
Not only has Barron become somewhat of a buzzworthy name through his physical appearance, but he's also proven himself in politics, making decisions for his father that positively impacted his presidential campaign. While Barron's reported political views hint he's not totally Team Dad, his suggestions for Donald's interviews on the campaign trail, including helping his father choose what popular podcasts on which he would appear — a campaign strategy Donald wouldn't entertain without Barron's input — were maneuvers that led his father to Inauguration Day. With his influence in his father's path to the presidency, one wonders if Barron will be called to the Oval Office himself.
Will Barron Trump follow in his father's footsteps?
As Barron Trump reclaims his title as first son, it's easy to wonder what his future looks like now that Donald Trump is president again. As a freshman at New York University, Barron has to choose whether he will give up living in Manhattan and join his father in the White House, or continue his life in the Big Apple. His mother, Melania, hints that Barron has no interest in living in the White House. It seems like Barron has more autonomy in his decision now that he is an adult, which Melania says she wants to respect. For now, it appears the college student will be staying put in New York, but who knows what his political future holds in Washington D.C.
Just because he won't be close enough to his father to whisper in his ear as he did on the campaign trail, it doesn't mean Barron isn't being influenced by his father's success — as a businessman, that is. According to Newsweek, Barron and a few associates launched a real estate company under the name Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in July 2024. Though the company was disassembled that November, it's still a sign that Barron is following in Donald's footsteps earlier than we thought.