Barron Trump Takes After Donald With Disaster 'Do At Inauguration

Kicking off the Inauguration Day festivities, the Trump family attended a morning service at St. John's Episcopal Church on January 20, 2025. As they sat in the first row of pews, President-elect Donald Trump was photographed chatting with his Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. However, those three could only hold your attention for so long before your eyes move to Barron Trump. America has witnessed Barron's dramatic transformation over the years, from a young boy to a striking adult, but the president's son is still working out his style — and his greased-up 'do is certainly not his Sunday best.

Barron's shocking new hairstyle looks like he just discovered "The Sopranos" for the first time. He could've even been mistaken for Donald's head of security. Alas, Barron's slicked-back style matures him more than his fluffy brown quaffed style does. Ahead of Inauguration Day, we wanted to see what Barron looked like without his short brown hair, and one of our creations looks eerily similar to his new 'do, albeit with a more structured class to it. As we previously noted, a darker, more structured hairstyle aesthetically preps him to be a part of his father's administration. Not only that, he has that refined smolder down, making him an even better candidate for Trump's team.