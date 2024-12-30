Ivanka Trump's Attempt At Cowboy Chic Style Makes For A Date Night Fashion Disaster
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, might have said they were done with politics for good, but that has not necessarily shielded them from the public eye. Whether it be via her father, President-elect Donald Trump's, attempts to lure her back to D.C., or when she apparently clout chased Donald's Time Person of the Year status, the public still has had plenty of reasons to keep an eye on Ivanka, despite her previously-stated desire to stay out of the president-elect's affairs. And when she and Kushner were seen at a party in December 2024, Ivanka again caught people's attention, albeit for a blatantly non-political reason.
On December 28, 2024, Ivanka and Kushner attended an A-list dinner party hosted by Jeff Bezos at the Matsuhisa sushi restaurant in Aspen, Colorado. Though other celebrities and people of influence were present, perhaps one of the most notable sights at the event was the cowboy-coded number Ivanka wore that would have been better off being stowed away either on her horse or in her closet.
Her outfit was lavish, but too Western
Ivanka Trump is no stranger to resurrecting outdated trends and reaping the consequences of her subsequent fashion failures. And though some of Trump's fashion choices have meant more than we realized, such doesn't seem to be the case with the cowboy-inspired outfit she wore to Jeff Bezos' celebrity dinner, which screams nothing more than a fashion misfire in her attempt to stand out and flash her sense of style.
On her Instagram Story, Trump was seen both solo and with Jared Kushner flaunting the outfit, which included a brown suede dress; a tan, sherpa-lined jacket; and, to top it all off, an oversized silver belt decorated with blue turquoise beads that would scream "Yeehaw!" to anyone in sight. Though it appears Trump might have chosen the outfit to somewhat ward off the cold Colorado climate, its presentation would have been better suited for the Wild West. The look, or something thematically similar, might have been better executed by the likes of Kevin Costner, who also was reportedly present at the gathering, or any of his "Yellowstone" cast mates.
In light of Trump's failed attempt at making Western chic work, some X, formerly known as Twitter users, naturally took notice of her December 28 outfit and its rural theme. "Sarah Huckabee dressed her," one X user quipped, referring to Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Others focused more on the principle behind her expensive-looking fashion choice and her environment at the time she wore it, which both illustrated the lavish lifestyle Trump enjoys that not many people can afford. "Nice to have money while the rest of the people are struggling," another X user wrote.