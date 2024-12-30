Ivanka Trump's Attempt At Cowboy Chic Style Makes For A Date Night Fashion Disaster

Ivanka Trump is no stranger to resurrecting outdated trends and reaping the consequences of her subsequent fashion failures. And though some of Trump's fashion choices have meant more than we realized, such doesn't seem to be the case with the cowboy-inspired outfit she wore to Jeff Bezos' celebrity dinner, which screams nothing more than a fashion misfire in her attempt to stand out and flash her sense of style.

On her Instagram Story, Trump was seen both solo and with Jared Kushner flaunting the outfit, which included a brown suede dress; a tan, sherpa-lined jacket; and, to top it all off, an oversized silver belt decorated with blue turquoise beads that would scream "Yeehaw!" to anyone in sight. Though it appears Trump might have chosen the outfit to somewhat ward off the cold Colorado climate, its presentation would have been better suited for the Wild West. The look, or something thematically similar, might have been better executed by the likes of Kevin Costner, who also was reportedly present at the gathering, or any of his "Yellowstone" cast mates.

In light of Trump's failed attempt at making Western chic work, some X, formerly known as Twitter users, naturally took notice of her December 28 outfit and its rural theme. "Sarah Huckabee dressed her," one X user quipped, referring to Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Others focused more on the principle behind her expensive-looking fashion choice and her environment at the time she wore it, which both illustrated the lavish lifestyle Trump enjoys that not many people can afford. "Nice to have money while the rest of the people are struggling," another X user wrote.

