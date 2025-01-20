Barron Trump Puts Family To Shame By Shaking Hands With The People You'd Least Expect
The 2025 presidential inauguration took place on January 20 and made Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States, after already serving a term as the U.S.'s 45th president. During most of the inauguration ceremony, Donald and Melania Trump did not acknowledge former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Barron Trump decided to be a diplomat and interact with both Biden and Harris.
A short clip from the inauguration that was shared on X, formerly Twitter, features Barron, who is reportedly the man to watch on the NYU campus, walking through the large crowd of people present at the event. He extends his hand to former President Joe Biden for a shake and does the same for Harris. The internet has been taken by Barron's show of kindness, with many people flocking to social media to share their thoughts about the youngest son of Donald Trump.
A social media user who shared the clip on X believed Barron was showing some majorly presidential behavior. "Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," the social media user wrote. "This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it." Another X user felt it was a bold action from the 18-year-old son of the president. "Barron the only one of the Trump family to shake Biden and Kamala's hand after the oath of office," the person wrote. "Power move!" A third person on X pointed out that they believed Barron's actions were caused by his upbringing and seemed to think Barron takes after Donald and Melania. "Barron Trump is class act," the person wrote. "Raised incredibly well."
Donald Trump and Joe Biden don't usually get along
Whether you love or hate the Trump family, Barron Trump's actions on Inauguration Day 2025 depict him as a young man interested in unity, even if his father may not be. President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden have both spoken ill of each other in the past and don't seem to have a cordial relationship.
An example happened in October 2024. According to an X post from NBC correspondent Gabe Gutierrez, Joe reportedly said, "Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community." He then alluded to Tony Hinchcliffe — the comedian who referred to Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage" at Donald's Madison Square Garden rally — and said that the real garbage was the people who support the 45th (and now 47th) U.S. president. Joe explained his sentiment in a tweet, but Donald doubled down with a bright orange garbage man costume and a branded garbage truck. This showcases just how deep their feud has gone.
While Donald didn't address Joe much during the inauguration ceremony, he and Melania Trump did accompany Joe and Jill Biden during their departure from the Capitol. The U.S. president and first lady posed next to the former president and former first lady for photos before standing around and conversing with each other. Kamala Harris and some other important figures were present for this outdoor farewell, and Donald seemed to speak to the former vice president during this time. However, the way Barron addressed Joe and Harris at the inauguration still stood out as being far more diplomatic than what the world has usually seen from his parents.