Barron Trump Puts Family To Shame By Shaking Hands With The People You'd Least Expect

The 2025 presidential inauguration took place on January 20 and made Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States, after already serving a term as the U.S.'s 45th president. During most of the inauguration ceremony, Donald and Melania Trump did not acknowledge former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Barron Trump decided to be a diplomat and interact with both Biden and Harris.

A short clip from the inauguration that was shared on X, formerly Twitter, features Barron, who is reportedly the man to watch on the NYU campus, walking through the large crowd of people present at the event. He extends his hand to former President Joe Biden for a shake and does the same for Harris. The internet has been taken by Barron's show of kindness, with many people flocking to social media to share their thoughts about the youngest son of Donald Trump.

A social media user who shared the clip on X believed Barron was showing some majorly presidential behavior. "Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," the social media user wrote. "This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it." Another X user felt it was a bold action from the 18-year-old son of the president. "Barron the only one of the Trump family to shake Biden and Kamala's hand after the oath of office," the person wrote. "Power move!" A third person on X pointed out that they believed Barron's actions were caused by his upbringing and seemed to think Barron takes after Donald and Melania. "Barron Trump is class act," the person wrote. "Raised incredibly well."

