Usha Vance's Most Expensive Outfits Yet
Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has been a prominent figure when it comes to the incoming Trump administration, even if there are many strange things about the Vances' marriage. While JD Vance has had tons of worst dressed moments, Usha is very meticulous when it comes to her own ensembles. One notable thing about her outfits, whether one finds them especially favorable or not, is that they are usually pretty expensive.
Usha is now the Second Lady of the United States, and the American people will soon be seeing a lot more of her. While giving a speech at the 2024 RNC, Usha discussed how she is more than grateful to be in the position she's found herself. "It's safe to say that neither J.D. nor I expected to find [ourselves] in this position, but it's hard to imagine a more powerful example of the American Dream, a boy from Middletown, Ohio," Usha gushed (via WWD).
The 2025 presidential inauguration and the many glitzy events that preceded it showcased Usha's most luxurious outfits thus far. Amongst the popular brand names that JD's beloved wife has worn are Oscar de la Renta, Gaurav Gupta, and Sergio Hudson, to name just a few. Usha clearly has expensive taste, with the pink coat by Oscar de la Renta that she donned for the inauguration retailing for up to $9,000. And it was just one among many.
Usha wore indian designer Gaurave Gupta at a pre-inauguration dinner
Usha Vance showcased an expensive gown made by high-end Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, who is known for his innovative and experimental designs, while attending the candlelight dinner in Donald Trump's honor the night before his inauguration, as New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman noted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The plum, asymmetrical gown with a front-facing slit and gathered details on the shoulder costs anywhere between $1,700 and $3,000, based on the prices listed on Gupta's official website.
The man himself notably also designed several head-turning outfits donned by Beyoncé during her "Renaissance" tour. Many social media users were quick to jump online to gush about Usha's fashion choice, with one X user writing, "So elegant. The color," while another simply commented on X, "Another great choice by Usha." A third X user took to the social media platform to praise Gupta in particular, writing, "It's beautiful, Gupta is an amazing designer." Overall, Usha stunned many people with her expensive gown.
Usha wore Oscar de la Renta at the vice president's dinner
During the vice president's dinner, which occurred on January 19, Usha Vance made her DC debut in a strapless designer gown that gave Melania Trump a run for her money. It was made by world-renowned fashion house Oscar de la Renta. The gown seems to be a take on conventional little black dress, but leans more towards a more conservative, traditional look that one would expect from JD Vance's wife. The fashion house's official Instagram account posted photos of Usha and JD, which showcased the two hand in hand as Usha flashes a large grin. "Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President's Dinner," the caption read.
Usha's dress cost between $5,290 and $7,290, judging by the prices on the official website for Oscar de la Renta. Social media users flocked to discuss Usha's outfit at the vice president's dinner. One X user enthused, "Beautiful couple. Usha looks absolutely gorgeous." Another X user penned, "A man born into a troubled lower class family and the daughter of immigrants are now stylish world leaders," adding, "Tell me of another nation, another culture where this was ever possible."
Usha chose Oscar de la Renta once again for the inaguration
For the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025, Usha Vance once again chose her most fabulous and expensive outfit yet, once again designed by Oscar de la Renta. It comprised of a tailored overcoat in a dusty pink color. Similar outfits to the one worn by Usha on inauguration day are priced at anywhere from just under $4,000 to $9,000, based on Oscar de le Renta's official website. The iconic fashion house's Instagram account also shared two photos of Usha and JD Vance having a blast at the inauguration. "An ongoing celebration of American history and tradition," the caption noted. "For the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies, Second Lady Usha Vance wears a custom peony cashmere coat with scarf wrap and complementing tea-length dress."
Social media users were equally impressed with Usha's girly cashmere coat as they were with her other outfits leading up to the inauguration. "Can you mass-produce that cashmere coat because that is just absolutely beautiful?" one X user wondered aloud. Judging by Usha's fashion foray during and before the inauguration, it's evident that the public will be seeing many more expensive fashion choices over the next four years.