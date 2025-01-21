Usha Vance's Most Expensive Outfits Yet

Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has been a prominent figure when it comes to the incoming Trump administration, even if there are many strange things about the Vances' marriage. While JD Vance has had tons of worst dressed moments, Usha is very meticulous when it comes to her own ensembles. One notable thing about her outfits, whether one finds them especially favorable or not, is that they are usually pretty expensive.

Usha is now the Second Lady of the United States, and the American people will soon be seeing a lot more of her. While giving a speech at the 2024 RNC, Usha discussed how she is more than grateful to be in the position she's found herself. "It's safe to say that neither J.D. nor I expected to find [ourselves] in this position, but it's hard to imagine a more powerful example of the American Dream, a boy from Middletown, Ohio," Usha gushed (via WWD).

The 2025 presidential inauguration and the many glitzy events that preceded it showcased Usha's most luxurious outfits thus far. Amongst the popular brand names that JD's beloved wife has worn are Oscar de la Renta, Gaurav Gupta, and Sergio Hudson, to name just a few. Usha clearly has expensive taste, with the pink coat by Oscar de la Renta that she donned for the inauguration retailing for up to $9,000. And it was just one among many.

