Everything We Know About Hugh Grant's Five Children

Award-winning actor Hugh Grant enjoyed a comeback in 2023, thanks to his roles in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," and "Wonka." The London-born actor has over 40 years' experience in Hollywood and has remained a favorite of moviegoers, with hits such as "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Love Actually."

However, Grant's role as a father captured headlines thanks to an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in October 2024. Grant was there to promote his new film, "Heretic," and ultimately shared some details about three of his five children. The conversation steered in that direction when he was asked about his middle name, Mungo. Kimmel wanted to know if Grant had given his own children unusual names that were similar to his.

The actor explained that he was anxious about what he and his wife, TV producer Anna Eberstein, were going to name their second oldest daughter, born in 2015. "We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger. So her name is Lulu Danger Grant."

