Everything We Know About Hugh Grant's Five Children
Award-winning actor Hugh Grant enjoyed a comeback in 2023, thanks to his roles in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," and "Wonka." The London-born actor has over 40 years' experience in Hollywood and has remained a favorite of moviegoers, with hits such as "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Love Actually."
However, Grant's role as a father captured headlines thanks to an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in October 2024. Grant was there to promote his new film, "Heretic," and ultimately shared some details about three of his five children. The conversation steered in that direction when he was asked about his middle name, Mungo. Kimmel wanted to know if Grant had given his own children unusual names that were similar to his.
The actor explained that he was anxious about what he and his wife, TV producer Anna Eberstein, were going to name their second oldest daughter, born in 2015. "We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger. So her name is Lulu Danger Grant."
Hugh Grant has 3 kids with Anna Eberstein
Hugh Grant typically keeps the subject of his children private, but when the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he took the opportunity to reveal how he and his wife named their youngest daughters. After talking about his daughter Lulu Grant's middle name, Danger, he went on to mention how her sister, born in 2018, got her name. "We asked her elder brother," Hugh said, "when she was on the way. 'There's a new baby coming along. What should we call her?' And he said 'Kevin' because that was his favorite Minion."
Brother John Grant's "Despicable Me" choice was considered. But it was ruled out in favor of the boy's favorite color, and Hugh's youngest daughter was named Blue. Though John's own name is conventional, he does bear his father's middle name, Mungo. John is Hugh and Anna Eberstein's first child, born in 2012.
Blue and her sister Lulu were big fans of Halloween, and Hugh compared the duo to the twin girls in "The Shining." Blue and Lulu looked the part and loved trick-or-treating so much that Hugh and his wife received unexpected messages from their neighbors. "We've had notes saying please don't send your children anymore." While Grant and Eberstein are happy with their three kids, the early years of their relationship were a bit chaotic due to Grant's involvement with Tinglan Hong, who gave birth to two of his children.
Hugh Grant has 2 kids with Tinglan Hong
Born in 2011, Tabitha Xiao Xi Grant didn't see Hugh Grant's face on the day of her birth, as he chose to stay away from the hospital due to media coverage. The situation was so rough that Grant issued a statement, obtained by The Guardian, about the media's responsibility.
In the statement, he told the story of how the paparazzi followed him and Hong and snapped pics of them. "We had no idea that they had been taken, and having seen the pictures in the paper, we realized we must have been under surveillance for some time," Grant said. "I have developed a pretty good nose for when a long lens might be on me, but this was in a new class." Grant went on to say that Hong was being shadowed by a photographer and had gotten a little too close to her on more than one occasion.
Despite the issues facing him at the time, Grant was excited about his new daughter. "I like my daughter very much," he told People. Though he didn't believe Tabitha had changed his life to any great degree when she was born, he was excited to have her, claiming that becoming a father transformed him into a better person. As far as why the couple named their new baby Tabitha, it was Grant who wanted her first name to be English. Her mother, Tinglan Hong, chose Tabitha's Chinese middle name.
Hugh Grant's become accustomed to family life
Hugh Grant and Tinglan Hong's second child was born in December 2012, just months after his oldest son, John Grant, was born to Anna Eberstein in September 2012 — the timing a result of his on-again-off-again relationships with both women. Felix Chang Hong's arrival was announced on Grant's X, formerly Twitter. "Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum." (via USA Today). Grant also tweeted that he was indeed the father, an apparent nod to the media's constant coverage of him and his family.
Grant bragged about his family in a 2018 episode of "The Jeff Cagle Interview" for People and shared stories of how happy he was. "It's just lovely to have all that love around," he remarked. He also talked about loving someone more than himself, a concept that was foreign to him at the time. But that love was returned to him by his family, making it all the more special. Grant has admitted to feeling like he waited too long to start having children — at age 52 — though he's glad he did.
Grant's family time, as well as his age, affected the amount of work he wanted to take on. That led to him being more selective about his roles, which had become more challenging for him through the years. "I'm too old and ugly to be the young leading man in romantic comedies now, thank God," he quipped.