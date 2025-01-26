Marisa Tomei's Gorgeous Hair Transformation
Whether you remember her from popular '80s soap operas and sitcoms, or fell in love with her fiery spirit in "My Cousin Vinny," Marisa Tomei is one woman who surely doesn't need an introduction. From Brooklyn to Hollywood, the actor has showcased her ability to push boundaries, both in her performances and personal life, and continues to wow fans and followers everywhere with her talent and humor today.
Yet the stunning transformation of Marisa Tomei goes far beyond her transition from TV to film; it encompasses a number of hair changes for the actor as well. In fact, the star finds her hair and makeup to be a crucial part of any role that she takes on and has tried many styles and colors in order to produce the most authentic character. "The costumes and the hair and makeup are absolutely crucial to any role," Tomei shared with New Beauty. "In terms of the look, usually, I try to get together ahead of time with the hair and makeup team if possible—at least a few weeks in advance—to start working on different combinations of: 'If we do this hair, how will this eye look? If we do this eye... do we want a shorter cut?'"
From charming pixie cuts to voluminous blond spirals, here is Marisa Tomei's stunning hair transformation.
Young Marisa channeled a brunette Farrah Fawcett
Before bringing some of our favorite TV and movie characters to life, Marisa Tomei was a teenager growing up in the 1970s. Yes, the Brooklyn native had yet to land her first role or even experiment with hair colors of any kind, but that didn't stop her from taking inspiration from some of the biggest stars of the time.
In a post on her Instagram page from October 5, 2017, Marisa Tomei treated her followers to a very special throwback image. "TBT — in my garden in Flatbush," the actor captioned the post. "I was 14 and very much into Charlie's Angels." Laying down in the grass, Tomei can be seen rocking the Farrah Fawcett look, a voluminous hairstyle that Fawcett's character, Jill, wore in the popular '70s crime drama. In perfect fashion, Tomei's rich brown locks sweep across her forehead and curl away from her face, while her natural hair color complements her overall complexion and slightly rosy cheeks. Of course, fans went absolutely crazy in the comment section below, gushing over Tomei's natural beauty and perfectly feathered hair. "That hair is everything," one follower kindly wrote. "You have been BEAUTIFUL your whole life," another said.
She rocked a red shag in the '80s
In addition to her work on "As The World Turns," the classic soap that gave Marisa Tomei her show business start, one of the actor's first television appearances was on "A Different World." Tomei took on the role of Maggie Lauton in the 1987 sitcom, though her character would only be featured in the very first season of the show. "I had a really good time on that," the star told the hosts of "Today with Hoda and Jenna." "It was a highlight, for sure. I really, really enjoyed it." In fact, being a part of the sitcom is also the reason behind Marisa Tomei and Lisa Bonet's real-life friendship, as the pair had become both companions and roommates during the time of filming (via People).
While her experience on "The Cosby Show" spin-off was filled with nothing but good vibes, there was one detail that the actor found less than totally tubular. Part of what made Maggie Lauton so unique was her red-colored locks and shag haircut, a feature which Tomei could have done without and still cringes over to this day. "It was not my fault," the star explained as she recalled her 80s hair transformation on "Today" (via People). "I just was like, a babe in the woods and they were like, 'We're going to do this to you' And I was like, 'Okay...'"
Marisa Tomei's hair had volume for days at the 1993 Oscars
Perhaps one of Marisa Tomei's most iconic roles was that of Mona Lisa Vito, the feisty fiancee of Joe Pesci's character in "My Cousin Vinny." However, it wasn't just her extensive knowledge about cars that we so quickly fell in love with, though highly impressive, but her fabulous wardrobe and voluminous hair that only Tomei could wear so well. She even added her own spin to the '90s updo, which can be seen here: a bleach blond strip amid her dark curls just above her right ear.
According to the film's director, Jonathan Lynn, Tomei was almost cheated out of the role, as her talent agency had put up nearly every actor they represented except for her. Yet not a single actor could deliver the same level of sass and wit that Tomei's portrayal of Vito could, and luckily, not a single one ended up being interested in the role anyway. While "My Cousin Vinny" wasn't Marisa Tomei's official big screen debut, she would end up winning the Academy Award for best supporting actress in 1993. This only proved that she was, in fact, the right person for the part. To accept her win, the actor took to the stage in a white gown with black piping, though she traded the classic tease for a voluminous updo instead.
Marisa's hair was short and sweet in Only You
Following her success in "My Cousin Vinny," Marisa Tomei starred in yet another comedy, dazzling fans in the 1994 film "Only You" alongside Robert Downey Jr. However, portraying the role of Faith Corvatch would require more from the actor than the usual memorization of lines: she got a major haircut in order to achieve the character's signature cropped chop.
Getting Tomei to sport this short hairstyle was not an easy feat for costume designer Nicoletta Ercole, who recalled the back-and-forth she experienced with the star in an interview with IndieWire. Since the actor's hair was so long upon her arrival on set, the request to cut it off was an instant no for Tomei, so Ercole needed to do a little convincing in order to really make it happen. "I told her, 'Okay, I know the best hairstylist in the world, Aldo Signoretti. He's in Rome. If you want, I can call him,'" Ercole shared. "So I called him and said, 'Go to an airport, get the first flight to L.A. You need to come here to cut the hair of Marisa Tomei.' He cut her hair in the little garden at my apartment."
Though it may not have been Tomei's choice to undergo such a transformation, there's no denying that the short style looked absolutely stunning on the actor. The haircut not only allowed Tomei's gorgeous face shape to be on full display, but created a soft and romantic feel that was perfect for the film.
The actress triggered a blond babe alert in Unhook the Stars
So, you know about her quirky red shag, you know about her voluminous curls, but what you don't know about Marisa Tomei is that she spent some time as a blond. That's right. With her hair now short following her part in "Only You," changing its color didn't seem all that bad, so the star ditched her signature brown locks to portray her role in the 1996 drama "Unhook the Stars."
Even though the color was short lived, it was one to look back on, and the actor was sure to share a few pics from her blond days over on her Instagram. "Who remembers this era," Tomei captioned a post made on February 27, 2022, and as it turns out, the comment section seemed to be pretty split with their answers. "I do and I love that era," one fan shared, and some fans asked if the actor would ever consider bringing back the hairstyle and color today. Other followers, however, were just as surprised to learn of this change as we were. "Omg is this you? I hardly recognize you with lighter hair," another wrote.
Marisa Tomei has been embracing longer hair over the years
The year 2017 marked a major movie accomplishment for Marisa Tomei; the actor starred in the action-packed film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as the beloved Aunt May. Yet 2017 was also the year that denoted Tomei's longest mane yet (since she was 10 years old that is), and such a feature would end up turning her Marvel character from bleak to totally chic. "You know what happened," the actor explained to Vogue. "I wasn't able to get a cut before I left for New York to do [the play] 'How to Transcend a Happy Marriage' at Lincoln Center. And because the show required me to have a ponytail for five months, I just waited until I got back to L.A. to get it cut. I turned around, and suddenly, it was really, really long."
Once on set, Tomei's glam squad decided that her look was perfect for the part, and suddenly, a younger, cooler, and dare we say hotter, Aunt May was born. While the actor would have been happy with going gray for the role, as she feels that such a color is glamorous in its own right, we absolutely love that her wavy brown locks with subtle highlights made the cut.
Now, you may be wondering, just how did Tomei get her hair so long and luxurious? "I put olive oil in it to keep it healthy," she revealed to The Cut.
The actress rocked effortless waves in 2018
Marisa Tomei's 2018 SAG Awards appearance was definitely one for the books, as the actor was an absolute stunner in a champagne, bedazzled dress. Yet, it was her glam makeup and hair for the evening that gave her ensemble an effortless Hollywood elegance. Though we may not know how much Marisa Tomei is really worth, she definitely looked like a million bucks.
Adir Abergel was the artist behind the star's glamorous hairstyle, a shiny and textured masterpiece that fit Marisa Tomei so well. The actor sported a refreshed color, as well as a middle part and soft waves, elements which were inspired by photographs of Oriental Poppies from the Irving Penn Collection.
Abergel shared his process with Us Weekly so that we, too, could recreate the look at home. All you need is a little time, product, and a good set of hair rollers. Following a volumizing mousse and heat protectant, Abergel dried Tomei's hair using a large, round brush and then set each section with rollers so that the hair could cool in the desired shape. Once the rollers came out, the hair aficionado fixed any unsatisfactory pieces with a traditional curling iron, then backcombed sections of the crown for additional oomph. After a little spritz of hairspray here and a dash of split-end serum there, behold perfectly effortless waves, red carpet worthy and approved.
Marisa wore bangs for the big screen in 2020
In a photo posted to her Instagram on June 11, 2020, fans were given an inside look at Marisa Tomei's latest hairdo: a wavy mullet with face-framing pieces and fluffy bangs. Rocking a funky yellow sweater with layered necklaces, the actor shared a playful smirk as she posed for the selfie. "TONIGHT — [9:00] #TheKingOfStatenIsland will be available on most services," she captioned the post.
Inspired by the life of "SNL" star Pete Davidson, "The King of Staten Island" illustrates some of the greatest struggles faced by the actor and his family. From losing his father to trying to navigate his own life as a young adult, the film uses the perfect mix of comedy and heart to showcase the strength of the native New Yorker. Tomei was given the honor of playing the role of Margie, Davidson's recently widowed mother and dedicated ER nurse. Though the actor wished to stick to the script in terms of her character, in terms of hair and wardrobe as well, Tomei was sure to meet Pete's real-life mom, Amy, along the way. "I have so much respect for her and she's just one of the kindest people I've ever, ever encountered," the star told ABC 7.
Beachy highlights were a flattering choice for Marisa
There's just something about the warmer weather that makes us crave a beachy wave, that perfectly tousled and highlighted hair that simply screams, "I'm secretly a mermaid." For Marisa Tomei, the summer of 2022 was her time to embrace such a style — as if she weren't already a babe.
In a post made to NYC colorist Lena Ott's Instagram on June 8, 2022, fans were given a look at the glowing goddess that is Marisa Tomei. "Loved seeing you and sun-kissing your hair to match your natural radiance," Ott captioned the selfie, which showcases the duo alongside the actor's new summertime do. Though completely makeup-free, there is no denying that Tomei looks absolutely brilliant, as her brightened locks bring so much light and color to her face. Paired with her natural waves, we're totally fan-girling over this particular color and style, and fans in the comment section were clearly feeling the same way. "Love her!!! She's absolutely amazing," one follower gushed. "Her hair looks fabulous. I'm totally having a George Costanza moment in wishing I could meet her."
It was straight hair, don't care for Marisa at the 2022 Venice Film Festival
There was yet another breathtaking red carpet look for the one and only Marisa Tomei when she was spotted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival for the premier of "Don't Worry Darling." The actor posed for the cameras wearing a very '60s-inspired ensemble, made complete by a sleek and straight hairstyle with superbly side-swept bangs.
Tomei's black and white gown was the perfect mix of gorgeous and groovy, featuring a shift-style shape, one-shoulder design, and scalloped detail at the front. The star coupled the look with a pair of black pumps dripping with crystal mesh, a fabulous addition to a timeless classic. To add even more glitz and glamour to her fit, the actor accessorized with an array of sparkling jewels, including a snake-shaped bangle, silver hoops, and rings, all made by Bulgari.
For her glam, Tomei rocked a smokey eye and frosty pink lip combo, very reminiscent of the swinging sixties, if we do say so ourselves. Especially with her long, straight locks and dramatic bang, we're all getting major Cher vibes, and we're definitely enjoying it.
Marisa Tomei's hair was curls gone wild for a 2024 role
Though you may know Marisa Tomei for her various roles in television and film, the actor's heart truly lies within the theater. Whether as a member of the audience or performing up on the stage herself, nothing compares to the real-time emotion and community that comes with such a form of entertainment, and the one regret Marisa Tomei has is leaving it behind for so long. So, when the actor was asked to star Off-Broadway in The New Group's production of "Babe," she jumped at the opportunity to return to the space that she has so dearly missed. "I always think of movies as my side hustle," Tomei revealed to Elle. "To come back to The New Group, where Scott has kept this Off-Broadway theater company going for 30 years, it does feel like a home to me."
Following the December 2024 interview in regard to her role as Abby, Elle Magazine posted a series of images to their Instagram revealing Tomei's on-stage look. Wearing a playful smirk and all-black outfit, the actor flaunted her fluffy and fabulous '80s hair, which has been brightened to the perfect shade of blond and tightly curled. "Omg the hair," one fan commented underneath the post. "A Babe in a play called Babe?" another wrote. With her character being involved in the music industry, one thing is for sure, Tomei is most definitely turning up the volume with her new do.