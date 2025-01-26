Marisa Tomei's Gorgeous Hair Transformation

Whether you remember her from popular '80s soap operas and sitcoms, or fell in love with her fiery spirit in "My Cousin Vinny," Marisa Tomei is one woman who surely doesn't need an introduction. From Brooklyn to Hollywood, the actor has showcased her ability to push boundaries, both in her performances and personal life, and continues to wow fans and followers everywhere with her talent and humor today.

Yet the stunning transformation of Marisa Tomei goes far beyond her transition from TV to film; it encompasses a number of hair changes for the actor as well. In fact, the star finds her hair and makeup to be a crucial part of any role that she takes on and has tried many styles and colors in order to produce the most authentic character. "The costumes and the hair and makeup are absolutely crucial to any role," Tomei shared with New Beauty. "In terms of the look, usually, I try to get together ahead of time with the hair and makeup team if possible—at least a few weeks in advance—to start working on different combinations of: 'If we do this hair, how will this eye look? If we do this eye... do we want a shorter cut?'"

From charming pixie cuts to voluminous blond spirals, here is Marisa Tomei's stunning hair transformation.