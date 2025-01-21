Where Did Jill And Joe Biden Go After The Inauguration? What We Know

On the evening of January 20, Joe and Jill Biden were seen landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the Santa Ynez Valley, in what is presumably their last flight on the presidential plane. For the trip, the plane was not referred to as "Air Force One" per usual, but as "Special Air Mission 46" since Joe was no longer president. It's unclear how long Joe and Jill will be unwinding and relaxing out of the spotlight in California, but some people are definitely excited to know they're there.

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: "Wish they would have let us greet him. Very excited they are back in my county." One Santa Barbara resident told KEYT, "Where else to go to relax with wine and sunshine and California beauty?"

Former vice president Kamala Harris was also California bound after the inauguration; she's going to visit some of the areas impacted by the devastating Los Angeles fires. Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have a home in Brentwood, a neighborhood that was under an evacuation order; however, their house hasn't been reported as having suffered any damage.