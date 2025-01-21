Who Was The Lady In Green At Trump's Inauguration? Meet The Senator Causing A Stir
The fashion police didn't hold back during the Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, with Melania Trump's notable fashion fail and Lauren Sanchez showing plenty of skin. They used their investigative skills differently when it came to Republican Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer.
Viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to investigate who "The Lady in Green" was, as it appeared she was mistakenly (or intentionally, we may never know) placed next to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. The reason people were so intrigued? She felt the need to stand and applaud Trump repeatedly as he gave a speech, sticking out like a sore thumb in every sense of the phrase.
One user expressed their disdain and wrote, "So who was the lady in green sitting directly next to Biden & Harris who was given the glorious opportunity over and again to stand and applaud Trump's words & in doing so rubbing insult right into their faces every time?" It's a tale as old as time: politicians being petty to try and garner attention, but the only result is the potential to end up on the Inauguration's worst-dress list (the shade of green was awfully flashy, if we may add).
Senator Deb Fischer had a key role in the inauguration
As it turns out, Senator Deb Fischer was an important factor in the grand scheme of Donald Trump's Inauguration. She serves as a member of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and was tasked with both the opening remarks and introducing Trump before his inaugural address.
During her speech, she emphasized the importance of sovereignty. "Our democracy promises the American people the power to change, to chart their own destiny. That's the beauty that is the importance of democracy," She continued, "It allows endurance, the permanence of a nation and never change."
In addition to being anointed as a keynote speaker, Fischer also hosted the inaugural luncheon that took place on January 20, 2025. As Nebraska has been coined the "beef" state, politicians from the left and right came together over a meal that was centered around Nebraskan cuisine. Fischer expressed her gratitude for her involvement with the Inauguration in her remarks. "It is a great honor to have a leadership role in this year's Inauguration. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Inaugural Luncheon is held in Statuary Hall in honor of our new president and vice president. This year, I am excited we will be having Nebraska ribeyes as the entree to highlight the premier industry in our state" (via Nebraska TV).