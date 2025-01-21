Who Was The Lady In Green At Trump's Inauguration? Meet The Senator Causing A Stir

The fashion police didn't hold back during the Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, with Melania Trump's notable fashion fail and Lauren Sanchez showing plenty of skin. They used their investigative skills differently when it came to Republican Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer.

Viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to investigate who "The Lady in Green" was, as it appeared she was mistakenly (or intentionally, we may never know) placed next to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. The reason people were so intrigued? She felt the need to stand and applaud Trump repeatedly as he gave a speech, sticking out like a sore thumb in every sense of the phrase.

One user expressed their disdain and wrote, "So who was the lady in green sitting directly next to Biden & Harris who was given the glorious opportunity over and again to stand and applaud Trump's words & in doing so rubbing insult right into their faces every time?" It's a tale as old as time: politicians being petty to try and garner attention, but the only result is the potential to end up on the Inauguration's worst-dress list (the shade of green was awfully flashy, if we may add).

