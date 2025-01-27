Red Flags In Elin Nordegren And Jordan Cameron's Relationship

One of the biggest threats that can exist in a romantic relationship is the dreaded ex, and you don't get any more famous than Elin Nordegren's ex-husband, Tiger Woods. What we know about Nordegren's life since her divorce from Woods is that she's reportedly thriving, but that wasn't always the case.

In 2014 the former model broke her silence regarding her failed marriage and told People that, although she "went through the wringer," she's repaired her relationship with Woods because it's in their children's best interest. "In the beginning, you tamp down the animosity for the kids' sake," she explained. "But I don't think I doubted we'd end up here. That was always my dream, that the kids can have two loving parents that show respect for each other. And I feel that's what they have."

Woods has been vocal about the fact that he's on the same page with his ex-wife when it comes to being in a solid friendship. "She's one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then," he said to Time in 2015. "We've worked so hard at co-parenting, to make sure that their lives are fantastic." It's unclear how boyfriend Jordan Cameron feels about his partner's closeness with her ex, but he should probably keep one eye open when it comes to their continued amicable bond.

