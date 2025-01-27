Red Flags In Elin Nordegren And Jordan Cameron's Relationship
Elin Nordegren has had her fair share of trauma when it comes to relationships, beginning with the serial cheating scandal she endured after ex-husband Tiger Woods allegedly had 120 extra-marital affairs. Nordegren, a nanny-turned model who married one of the best golfers to ever play the game, was living a life of luxury before she famously chased Woods from their property (with a golf club) after learning of his infidelity.
Although she walked away with a $100 million divorce settlement in 2010, her bad luck continued when coal tycoon Chris Cline, her second billionaire ex, died in a helicopter crash with six other victims off the coast of the Bahamas in 2019. The neighbors began dating in 2013, ultimately calling it quits in 2017, two years before the 60-year-old's untimely death.
We now know it was around this time that Nordegren found love with football player Jordan Cameron, but it was a few years until the new couple took their relationship public. Beginning a romance under the cloak of complete secrecy is bound to raise a few eyebrows, and fans are wondering if there's more to the story.
They kept their romance a secret for years
Elin Nordegren and Jordan Cameron may have started dating in 2017, but the world was unaware until two years later, when the ultra-private couple revealed they were going to have a child together. While Tiger Woods' ex has had a stunning transformation since their newsworthy split, she successfully avoided most headlines for years until the news of her pregnancy broke in June of 2019 after the public noticed the Swedish model was sporting a new baby bump.
Page Six subsequently reported she'd been linked to the retired Miami Dolphins tight end for years, the pair beginning their romance right around the time he ended his football career over concerns about as many as four concussions in just six seasons. "[Elin] has been dating Jordan for a number of years, and they have kept their relationship very under wraps," an insider confirmed. Despite the announcement, the couple stayed silent regarding both the news and their relationship for months.
Nordegren and Cameron have since had three children together: Arthur, Zeta and Freya. This brings the young headcount in their home to a whopping six, as both parents share children with former partners, but true to how they began their relationship, neither party is in the habit of publicly commenting on their personal lives. Not only that –- it's rare the two are seen together at all.
The couple is rarely seen in public together
It's no accident there are hardly any instances of Elin Nordegren and Jordan Cameron appearing in public –- apparently this is a priority for the pair, who reportedly moved in together in Florida sometime in 2019. Sources close to Nordegren report she has no further interest in the spotlight. "Elin is very private," an insider told Page Six.
In fact, it's so rare to see the couple step out that it was a noticeable occurrence when they both attended a soccer game for Charlie Woods, the son Nordegren shares with ex-husband Tiger Woods, in 2019. The family turned heads with a newborn Arthur in tow.
Despite their lack of public appearances, there's reason to believe the couple is a fan of PDA behind closed doors, as Cameron once revealed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his son calls him a "simp," or someone who shows too much affection. "Dude my kid calls me that when I kiss my lady or if I hug her. And he's dead serious," he responded to another tweet that questioned the meaning of the term back in 2020.
Tiger Woods said he's still 'best friends' with his ex-wife
One of the biggest threats that can exist in a romantic relationship is the dreaded ex, and you don't get any more famous than Elin Nordegren's ex-husband, Tiger Woods. What we know about Nordegren's life since her divorce from Woods is that she's reportedly thriving, but that wasn't always the case.
In 2014 the former model broke her silence regarding her failed marriage and told People that, although she "went through the wringer," she's repaired her relationship with Woods because it's in their children's best interest. "In the beginning, you tamp down the animosity for the kids' sake," she explained. "But I don't think I doubted we'd end up here. That was always my dream, that the kids can have two loving parents that show respect for each other. And I feel that's what they have."
Woods has been vocal about the fact that he's on the same page with his ex-wife when it comes to being in a solid friendship. "She's one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then," he said to Time in 2015. "We've worked so hard at co-parenting, to make sure that their lives are fantastic." It's unclear how boyfriend Jordan Cameron feels about his partner's closeness with her ex, but he should probably keep one eye open when it comes to their continued amicable bond.