Days Of Our Lives Star Francisco San Martin Dead At 39
"Days of Our Lives" actor Francisco San Martin died on January 16, 2025, at the age of 39. Per a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office, San Martin tragically took his own life. San Martin was born in Mallorca, Spain on August 27, 1985. His family relocated to Montana when he was a child, but returned to Spain when he was a teen, where he took up modeling before his acting career began.
San Martin joins a long list of "Days of Our Lives" stars who've passed away since the show first premiered in 1965. He left behind a career and legacy that fans will assuredly remember him fondly for. From 2010 to 2011, San Martin starred as Dario Hernandez on "Days of Our Lives." Throughout his 59-episode run, San Martin, as Hernandez, portrayed a thief attempting to solve a murder case. San Martin was one of many actors who had multiple roles on "Days of Our Lives," and played a second character, Javier Rodriguez, during his time on the show. In addition to his "Days of Our Lives" roles, San Martin made notable appearances in series like "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Jane the Virgin." His final role was in the 2022 short film "Dot."
Friends and fans fondly remembered him
Since the news of his passing broke, "Days of Our Lives" star Francisco San Martin has been honored by friends and colleagues, like "Days" co-star Camila Banus. Banus, who played his in-show sister, Gabi Hernandez, paid tribute to San Martin on social media. "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," Banus wrote on Instagram in a now-unavailable post, per Forbes. "My only witness that pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn't believe it. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."
A similar outpouring of support came from San Martin's fans, who took to social media to mourn the beloved soap star. Among the thoughts that swirled in light of the news, many agreed he was taken too soon, while others remembered him for the impact his work had on them. "The news of Francisco San Martin's passing is truly heartbreaking," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. "As a talented soap opera actor, he brought life to the character of Dario Hernandez on 'Days of Our Lives,' leaving a lasting impact on fans around the world."