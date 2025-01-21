Days Of Our Lives Star Francisco San Martin Dead At 39

"Days of Our Lives" actor Francisco San Martin died on January 16, 2025, at the age of 39. Per a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office, San Martin tragically took his own life. San Martin was born in Mallorca, Spain on August 27, 1985. His family relocated to Montana when he was a child, but returned to Spain when he was a teen, where he took up modeling before his acting career began.

San Martin joins a long list of "Days of Our Lives" stars who've passed away since the show first premiered in 1965. He left behind a career and legacy that fans will assuredly remember him fondly for. From 2010 to 2011, San Martin starred as Dario Hernandez on "Days of Our Lives." Throughout his 59-episode run, San Martin, as Hernandez, portrayed a thief attempting to solve a murder case. San Martin was one of many actors who had multiple roles on "Days of Our Lives," and played a second character, Javier Rodriguez, during his time on the show. In addition to his "Days of Our Lives" roles, San Martin made notable appearances in series like "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Jane the Virgin." His final role was in the 2022 short film "Dot."

