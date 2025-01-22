Medical Experts Explains CNN's Gloria Borger Plastic Surgery Rumors (& Why It's So Common)

CNN has been rocked by news anchor scandals over the years, but Gloria Borger has kept her side of the street clean during her long time as a political analyst. She's been a part of the news network founded by Ted Turner since 2007, and she stepped back from her time there at the end of 2024 at the age of 72. While she may have escaped getting caught up in any of the CNN scandals, Borger does join others at CNN, like Kaitlin Collins, who have faced plastic surgery rumors. People have theorized that Borger's relatively youthful look comes courtesy of a doctor.

The List spoke with Dr. Patrick Davis, facial plastic surgeon and hair restoration expert, about why Borger doesn't seem to have aged much. Davis confirmed, "it's clear that she has taken great care of herself over the years." Whether that care meant plastic surgery, he acknowledged that we don't know for sure.

He did note that it the pressures of her position in the public eye could have lead her (or anyone in her position) to undergo surgical intervention to keep herself looking young. "We're all human and all of us are likely to have an insecurity or two," Davis explained. "Those of us not in the public eye are able to avoid comments from the masses on said insecurities."