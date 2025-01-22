Medical Experts Explains CNN's Gloria Borger Plastic Surgery Rumors (& Why It's So Common)
CNN has been rocked by news anchor scandals over the years, but Gloria Borger has kept her side of the street clean during her long time as a political analyst. She's been a part of the news network founded by Ted Turner since 2007, and she stepped back from her time there at the end of 2024 at the age of 72. While she may have escaped getting caught up in any of the CNN scandals, Borger does join others at CNN, like Kaitlin Collins, who have faced plastic surgery rumors. People have theorized that Borger's relatively youthful look comes courtesy of a doctor.
The List spoke with Dr. Patrick Davis, facial plastic surgeon and hair restoration expert, about why Borger doesn't seem to have aged much. Davis confirmed, "it's clear that she has taken great care of herself over the years." Whether that care meant plastic surgery, he acknowledged that we don't know for sure.
He did note that it the pressures of her position in the public eye could have lead her (or anyone in her position) to undergo surgical intervention to keep herself looking young. "We're all human and all of us are likely to have an insecurity or two," Davis explained. "Those of us not in the public eye are able to avoid comments from the masses on said insecurities."
Gloria Borger has aged well, though her neck and jawline do look different
Dr. Patrick Davis did outline for us just what it is about Gloria Borger's face stands out. It comes down to her neck. "When I look at her before image from 2004 (above left), I notice some fullness in her neck region. [...] In the after image (above right), I notice that region looks particularly streamlined and trim." If Borger did have any work done on her neck, she wouldn't be alone, and it's a concern he sees in his office on patients from 20 to 50. To address the issue, he would use "either Platysmaplasty or a Neck Lift depending on their age and anatomy."
But changes in the appearance of one's neck might not have anything to do with surgery. Davis explained one of the unique reasons as to why. "As this part of our body also houses some important drainage systems (lymph nodes), it's also susceptible to lifestyle and diet," Davis said, "meaning that a high-salt diet can make our lymph nodes swell to create fullness in this area."
There's a combination of non surgical interventions that can impact what your neck looks like. "Eating well, exercising often, and wearing sunscreen are always great strategies to try to make this area as taut and smooth as possible," Davis explained.