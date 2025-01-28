Tragic Details About Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry

Viewers of MTV's "Teen Mom 2," watched the tragedy of Kailyn Lowry's miscarriage unfold during Season 7 in 2016. In an interview with People, Lowry detailed what it was like to capture the grief on camera. "MTV and the producers were very sensitive to the situation and just understood that I wasn't necessarily ready to talk about it as soon as it happened," she said, "but I think at the end of the day I'm going to help more people by [talking] about it, so that's what kind of keeps me going through the whole thing."

The heartache was more than Lowry and her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, could bear. During said season 7 episode, the TV star acknowledged the distance that the devastating loss put on their marriage, as both of them were mourning differently. "He was just a different person. He was mean to me, we weren't communicating. He shut down, it was like a light switch, everything changed," she acknowledged. "I went home and I was still bleeding. So every single time I went to the bathroom I was reminded of it, where he was like 'OK, you miscarried now I have to get over it, go to work, go about his day.”'

The couple ultimately divorced in 2016, and a source revealed to Us Weekly when the news of their split went public, "They've been unhealthy for a while, and Kail knew divorce was inevitable, there was always a disconnect."

