Lara Trump's Inaugural Ball Gown Had Bizarre Accessories (& We're Glad She Ditched Them)
Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony had the fashion police on high alert, and since Lara Trump is known for her controversial outfits, all eyes were on the new president's daughter-in-law, especially during the Inaugural Ball. Lara didn't exactly try to blend into the background (that's just not her style), opting for a bright red dress with unattached sleeves. This unusual gown, designed by Trump favorite Oscar Garcia-Lopez, made the Daily Mail's worst-dressed list, with the outlet heavily criticizing its "over-the-top ruffles."
The unattached sleeves, however, were what put Lara on our own list of the worst-dressed politicians and stars at Trump's inauguration. She did redeem herself, however, because the sleeves mysteriously disappeared sometime during the evening. Evidently, even Lara ultimately realized they were more baffling than fashionable.
While some felt the dress was more than just a tad over the top, others sung its praises. "I don't know the designer but I absolutely love it," one fan gushed on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You're going to break the internet!" another enthusiast commented on Lara's Instagram snap of the gown, with a third fan writing simply, "Absolutely STUNNING!!!!"
Lara promised her inauguration dress wouldn't be too over the top
Ahead of Inauguration Day 2025, fashion pundits were speculating about what the Trump clan would be wearing. During an interview with the New York Post, Lara Trump revealed that all the women were doing their own thing and that newly elected President Donald Trump didn't offer any input either. "I think he knows, at this point, we all sort of get what to do, and he trusts us," she confirmed. "There are a lot bigger fish to fry than what we're going to all wear for the inauguration." Notably, Lara added that she was opting for a color that represents the American flag but promised not to "go too overboard," adding, "I will say that I feel I will achieve that" (those sleeves would disagree).
Lara Trump wore a red gown to the Inaugural Ball. I don't know the designer but I absolutely love it. pic.twitter.com/rUdSA8n4NN
— Sarah Stook (@sarah_stook) January 21, 2025
The gown's designer, Oscar Garcia-Lopez, has been strongly denounced by left wingers for working so closely with the Trumps, but the celebrated designer has had nothing but good things to say about the first family. Moreover, he appeared completely confounded by people's assumptions that they couldn't appreciate, or wouldn't value, the talents of a gay designer. "I have always felt supported by the family for who I am," Garcia-Lopez insisted in an interview with the Daily Mail, adding, "I am living the American dream." Similarly, Carrie Underwood was condemned for performing at the inauguration (though it was her reported diva behavior that put a sour note on the day in the end).