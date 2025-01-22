Lara Trump's Inaugural Ball Gown Had Bizarre Accessories (& We're Glad She Ditched Them)

Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony had the fashion police on high alert, and since Lara Trump is known for her controversial outfits, all eyes were on the new president's daughter-in-law, especially during the Inaugural Ball. Lara didn't exactly try to blend into the background (that's just not her style), opting for a bright red dress with unattached sleeves. This unusual gown, designed by Trump favorite Oscar Garcia-Lopez, made the Daily Mail's worst-dressed list, with the outlet heavily criticizing its "over-the-top ruffles."

The unattached sleeves, however, were what put Lara on our own list of the worst-dressed politicians and stars at Trump's inauguration. She did redeem herself, however, because the sleeves mysteriously disappeared sometime during the evening. Evidently, even Lara ultimately realized they were more baffling than fashionable.

While some felt the dress was more than just a tad over the top, others sung its praises. "I don't know the designer but I absolutely love it," one fan gushed on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You're going to break the internet!" another enthusiast commented on Lara's Instagram snap of the gown, with a third fan writing simply, "Absolutely STUNNING!!!!"

