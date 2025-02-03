How Splitting With Aaron Rodgers Affected Shailene Woodley

"Divergent" star Shailene Woodley is someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, and she's made it pretty clear that her split from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a role in breaking that heart. Woodley and Rodgers went public with their romance in early 2021, announcing just a short while after, in February, that they were engaged. Just one year later, however, the sad relationship news came out that Woodley and Rodgers had called things off. "I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022," the actor admitted to Outside in late 2024. "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy."

Woodley also acknowledged that her tendency to empathize with others had kept her trapped in what she termed a "toxic situation." Though the "Dumb Money" star didn't specifically mention her breakup, the timeline of events lines up. Moreover, elsewhere in the interview, she notably had this to say: "I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful."

The actor also offered some possible hints as to why their romance ultimately ended during a chat with Bustle that very same year. "I give all of myself," she shared. Without naming any names, Woodley continued, "I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give. And now you cross me, I respectfully go, 'Thank you so much for that information. Have a beautiful life. I wish you well.' Not interested."

