Why Did HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Husband Blow Her Off When They First Met?

HGTV's "Good Bones," which sadly ended in 2023, followed the drama-filled story of mother-daughter duo and longtime business partners Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk as they rehabbed homes throughout Indianapolis. During the show, we learned more about Mina's personal life too, including meeting her husband, Steve Hawk, whom she married in 2016. Based on how frequently he appears on her Instagram, we'd say they seem pretty happy together. However, Steve acted like he had absolutely zero interest in Mina the first time they met.

As the HGTV star explained during a 2018 interview with Country Living, she first learned of Steve through Facebook after spotting his profile and noticing they had mutual friends. These pals organized a group hangout for them to meet at a sports bar. But, when the personal trainer first laid eyes on his future wife, "I was intimidated," as Steve confessed in a joint chat with HGTV. Mina quickly added, "So, he avoided me." Steve's standoffish manner may have signaled to some that he wasn't interested, but the truth was, he was just stunned by Mina's beauty.

Still, the shy personal trainer struggled to make a move right then and there. In fact, Mina revealed to Country Living, "He let his friend hit on me." But she wasn't going to allow her Facebook crush to get away that easily. "We're going to try this again tomorrow — you get one more shot," the bold reality star recounted texting him afterward. Fortunately, Steve understood the assignment, and the rest is history.

