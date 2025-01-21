Michelle Obama Wasn't The Only One Missing From Trump's Inauguration
Inauguration Day is typically a celebration of democracy, bringing together political figures to honor the peaceful transfer of power. However, Donald Trump's 2024 swearing-in ceremony was marked by notable absences, highlighting a divide among the country's top political figures. One of the most notable absences was former first lady Michelle Obama, whose decision to skip the event spoke volumes about her feelings toward Trump's presidency.
Obama has never minced words about her opinion of Trump. At a Kamala Harris rally in October 2024, she brought to attention "his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse" (via NPR). Given Obama's scathing opinion of Trump, it's no surprise she wasn't willing to participate in a ceremony celebrating his return to the White House. Interestingly, Michelle Obama wasn't present at Jimmy Carter's funeral either, where Barack Obama was seen chatting with Trump. A source close to the situation told People, "There's no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake."
Instead, the former first lady honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by sharing an inspiring message on social media and calling on her followers to get involved in their local communities. While Obama's absence speaks volumes, she wasn't the only notable figure missing from Trump's big day.
Nancy Pelosi chose not to attend Trump's inauguration
Another notable absence at Donald Trump's 2024 inauguration was Nancy Pelosi. As a veteran politician and former Speaker of the House, Pelosi has attended countless inaugurations over her decades-long career, dating back to John F. Kennedy's swearing-in ceremony in 1961. While she was present at President Trump's first inauguration in 2017, she chose not to attend the 2025 ceremony, offering no public explanation.
That said, Pelosi's contentious history with Trump is no secret. Their long-standing feud spans years and includes several high-profile moments. One of the most memorable occurred in 2020 when she tore up a copy of Trump's State of the Union address while standing behind him on live television. She also revealed that she would never forgive Donald Trump for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots.
Trump, for his part, hasn't held back either, frequently launching personal attacks. During his final rally of the 2024 election cycle, he aimed at Pelosi yet again, saying, "She's a crooked person. She's a bad person, evil. She's an evil, sick, crazy." Pelosi's absence underscores the deep divisions in American politics, where personal attacks are far more common than bipartisan collaboration.
Karen Pence also didn't attend
Karen Pence, former second lady of the United States, was another notable absence from Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. While her husband, former vice president Mike Pence, chose to attend, Karen's decision to opt-out sheds light on the lingering tensions between the Trump and Pence families.
The rift between Trump and Mike Pence dates back to January 6, 2021, when Mike refused Trump's demands to overturn Joe Biden's election victory. Since that day, their relationship has remained strained, with no public interactions between them. A rare moment of interaction occurred at Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, 2025, where Trump and Mike were seen exchanging words. However, Karen did not stand up to interact with Trump or his wife, Melania Trump. When asked about her cold shoulder, Mike Pence deflected, saying, "You'd have to ask my wife about her posture," but added, "We've been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply."
Karen's decision to skip the inauguration may have been wise, as Trump's supporters are still against Mike Pence. Newsweek reported that Pence was met with boos when he appeared on screen at an inauguration watch party at the Capital One Arena. Her absence, alongside Michelle Obama and Nancy Pelosi, highlights the glaring rift between the political elite in the United States. As Donald Trump returns to the White House for his second term, one can only hope his second term will feature fewer controversies and more bipartisan deals.