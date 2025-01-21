Michelle Obama Wasn't The Only One Missing From Trump's Inauguration

Inauguration Day is typically a celebration of democracy, bringing together political figures to honor the peaceful transfer of power. However, Donald Trump's 2024 swearing-in ceremony was marked by notable absences, highlighting a divide among the country's top political figures. One of the most notable absences was former first lady Michelle Obama, whose decision to skip the event spoke volumes about her feelings toward Trump's presidency.

Advertisement

Obama has never minced words about her opinion of Trump. At a Kamala Harris rally in October 2024, she brought to attention "his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse" (via NPR). Given Obama's scathing opinion of Trump, it's no surprise she wasn't willing to participate in a ceremony celebrating his return to the White House. Interestingly, Michelle Obama wasn't present at Jimmy Carter's funeral either, where Barack Obama was seen chatting with Trump. A source close to the situation told People, "There's no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake."

Advertisement

Instead, the former first lady honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by sharing an inspiring message on social media and calling on her followers to get involved in their local communities. While Obama's absence speaks volumes, she wasn't the only notable figure missing from Trump's big day.