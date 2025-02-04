How Many Kids Does Chris Brown Have? Meet His Children & Their Mothers
Life in the limelight came early for R&B singer and rapper Chris Brown when, at 16 years old, he released a successful debut album. This early fame came with pompousness and an often arrogant attitude, which led to a string of controversies, including his feud with Usher. It took becoming a father to humble the young man, and fatherhood is seemingly a role he does not regret. Chris is a father to three children — Royalty, Aeko, and Lovely Brown — whom he had with Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris, and Diamond Brown, respectively.
Guzman and the "Run It!" singer were reportedly friends for years before having Royalty in May 2014. Initially, the birth certificate listed music artist Brazil Riesling, aka King Ba, as Royalty's father. However, eight months later, a paternity test revealed that Chris was the biological father. As a result, Chris took legal action to have his name added to the birth certificate and to seek shared custody. The model and singer's relationship became less friendly as Guzman initially wanted sole custody of Royalty. She claimed the "This Christmas" singer had a wild lifestyle and an issue with substance abuse. However, a court later granted joint custody over the child. The two have said their focus is on co-parenting, but they have publicly disagreed on decisions regarding their child.
Through parenting Royalty, Chris "Breezy" learned how to be patient and mellow. "I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter's kinda like mellowing me out," he told E! News in 2015.
Chris Brown has become a committed father
In 2019, Chris Brown and Ammika Harris, whom he was dating at the time, welcomed their son, Aeko Brown. With the arrival of his second child, the rapper's busy life transitioned to becoming more family-centered, a source close to the singer told Hollywood Life in 2020. "He rarely goes out or parties anymore, and the only time he's away from [his kids] is if he's working," the source said. "His priorities have completely shifted." Another source told the media outlet that Aeko's existence showed the singer that his love is expandable, saying, "He honestly didn't know if he'd be able to love another child as much as he loves Royalty." But, Aeko showed him he could. Chris even added his son's name to his many tattoos.
There was more love to go around in 2022 when Lovely Brown was born. Her mother, model Diamond Brown, was in an on-and-off romantic relationship with Chris in 2019, which has since ended. A source close to the star told Hollywood Life that Chris was not expecting to have another child within such a short time frame, but he deemed being a father as more important than worrying about uncertainty. "He's always been present regardless of whether or not he has posted about it," the source said.
The singer's controversies, including his domestic violence incident in 2009 with R&B singer Rihanna, cast a shadow on his public image. Despite this, Rihanna has since said they are not enemies, and Chris was one of the first to congratulate Rihanna when she had her baby. One thing the world cannot take away from the star is his relationship with his three children.