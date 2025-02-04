How Many Kids Does Chris Brown Have? Meet His Children & Their Mothers

Life in the limelight came early for R&B singer and rapper Chris Brown when, at 16 years old, he released a successful debut album. This early fame came with pompousness and an often arrogant attitude, which led to a string of controversies, including his feud with Usher. It took becoming a father to humble the young man, and fatherhood is seemingly a role he does not regret. Chris is a father to three children — Royalty, Aeko, and Lovely Brown — whom he had with Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris, and Diamond Brown, respectively.

Guzman and the "Run It!" singer were reportedly friends for years before having Royalty in May 2014. Initially, the birth certificate listed music artist Brazil Riesling, aka King Ba, as Royalty's father. However, eight months later, a paternity test revealed that Chris was the biological father. As a result, Chris took legal action to have his name added to the birth certificate and to seek shared custody. The model and singer's relationship became less friendly as Guzman initially wanted sole custody of Royalty. She claimed the "This Christmas" singer had a wild lifestyle and an issue with substance abuse. However, a court later granted joint custody over the child. The two have said their focus is on co-parenting, but they have publicly disagreed on decisions regarding their child.

Through parenting Royalty, Chris "Breezy" learned how to be patient and mellow. "I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter's kinda like mellowing me out," he told E! News in 2015.