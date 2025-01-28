Jill Biden's Relationship With Stepson Hunter Hasn't Always Been So Rosy

Jill Biden has worked as a devoted and supportive stepmom to Joe Biden's sons, Beau and Hunter, throughout their lives. While Jill has stood by her son during Hunter's many public controversies and private battles, their relationship has not always been so peaceful behind the scenes. In fact, Hunter had some shockingly harsh words for Jill in a series of texts sent in 2018 that came to light (via The Sun) in the wake of Hunter's now-infamous laptop controversy.

At the time of the texts, Hunter Biden was in a crumbling relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter's brother, Beau Biden, who died after a battle with brain cancer in 2015. Hunter and Hallie began an affair the following year, while Hunter was still married to his wife of 24 years, Kathleen Buhle. Throughout his marriage and his romance with his sister-in-law, Hunter dealt with a drug addiction that included crack cocaine, and his relationship with Hallie crumbled in 2018. It was around this time that Jill supported Hallie's efforts to get Hunter to once again go to rehab and face his addictions.

In response, Hunter lashed out. In one text to Hallie he referred to Jill as a "selfish silly entitled c***," and admitted that he told Jill, "You're a f***ing moron. A vindictive moron." In a different text to his uncle, Jim Biden, Hunter mocked Jill's abilities as a school teacher, and ranted, "The drunkest I've ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend."

