Jill Biden's Relationship With Stepson Hunter Hasn't Always Been So Rosy
Jill Biden has worked as a devoted and supportive stepmom to Joe Biden's sons, Beau and Hunter, throughout their lives. While Jill has stood by her son during Hunter's many public controversies and private battles, their relationship has not always been so peaceful behind the scenes. In fact, Hunter had some shockingly harsh words for Jill in a series of texts sent in 2018 that came to light (via The Sun) in the wake of Hunter's now-infamous laptop controversy.
At the time of the texts, Hunter Biden was in a crumbling relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter's brother, Beau Biden, who died after a battle with brain cancer in 2015. Hunter and Hallie began an affair the following year, while Hunter was still married to his wife of 24 years, Kathleen Buhle. Throughout his marriage and his romance with his sister-in-law, Hunter dealt with a drug addiction that included crack cocaine, and his relationship with Hallie crumbled in 2018. It was around this time that Jill supported Hallie's efforts to get Hunter to once again go to rehab and face his addictions.
In response, Hunter lashed out. In one text to Hallie he referred to Jill as a "selfish silly entitled c***," and admitted that he told Jill, "You're a f***ing moron. A vindictive moron." In a different text to his uncle, Jim Biden, Hunter mocked Jill's abilities as a school teacher, and ranted, "The drunkest I've ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend."
Jill Biden has tried her best to get Hunter Biden the help he's needed throughout his life
Joe's first wife, Neilia Biden, and their infant daughter, Naomi, died in a tragic car accident in December 1972, when Hunter was only two years old. Joe met Jill Biden in 1975 and the pair tied the knot in 1977, before welcoming their daughter, Ashley, in 1981. Jill has been Hunter's mom nearly his entire life, and she has been instrumental in trying to get him help as he's dealt with his addictions in adulthood.
Amid the insulting texts that surfaced in 2022, Hunter recognized his toxic behavior in a message sent to Joe in December 2018 — shortly after big fight with Jill at Christmas. "Love you dad it's my fault mom is right I over react and she is only worried about me and I promise to try to be more understanding," Hunter wrote (via The Sun). "I love you tell mom I love her and I'm sorry I say mean things I don't mean them."
Jill has steadfastly supported Hunter too. In 2024, Hunter was convicted on three felony gun charges and tax violations. In his final weeks in office, Joe pardoned his son, stating he felt Hunter had been targeted by his political opponents and was sentenced more harshly than he deserved. When asked about the pardon by reporters in December 2024, Jill simply declared (via ABC News), "Of course I support the pardon of my son."