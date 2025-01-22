Kai Trump Gives Rare Insight Into Her Lavish Childhood With Barron In New Video
Many kids dream of what it would be like to grow up in the White House. After all, first families enjoy glamorous amenities like a movie theater and a bowling alley. Malia and Sasha Obama's childhood in the White House included being taught how to properly slid down the banister by Jenna Bush Hager. Another person face who has gotten to spend time in the lavish digs is Donald Trump Jr.'s kid, Kai Trump. While we already knew that Don Jr.'s kids live a lavish life, her recent comments gave us a closer glimpse at just how lavish it is.
During a vlog she posted to YouTube breaking down the inauguration for Donald's second term as president, his eldest grandchild gave rare insight into the antics that the Trump children and grandchildren got into the first time around. While on her way to the Inaugural Ball, she mentioned that she had visited the White House around 20 times during her grandpa's first term and that she and her Uncle Barron (who is just a year older than her) would pass the time by playing hide-and-seek and playing soccer on the front lawn with her younger brother, Donny. Now that Kai is 17 and Barron is 18, we can only imagine what hijinks they'll be getting into this time around.
Kai Trump loved having Donald as a grandfather during her childhood
Grandpa being President of the United States certainly comes with its perks, but for Kai Trump, grandpa Donald was just like any other Pop Pop. During the Republican National Convention in 2024, Kai detailed in her speech her upbringing in the Trump clan, specifically remembering Donald. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa, he gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," she said, "He always wants to know how we're doing in school."
Their quality time extended beyond breaking the rules, as Kai and Donald both share a love of golf, but that doesn't mean the competition doesn't grow fierce from time to time. "When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head, and he is always surprised that I don't let him get to me," she said later in her speech. "But I have to remind him I'm a Trump, too." Like grandfather, like granddaughter.