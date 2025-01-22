Kai Trump Gives Rare Insight Into Her Lavish Childhood With Barron In New Video

Many kids dream of what it would be like to grow up in the White House. After all, first families enjoy glamorous amenities like a movie theater and a bowling alley. Malia and Sasha Obama's childhood in the White House included being taught how to properly slid down the banister by Jenna Bush Hager. Another person face who has gotten to spend time in the lavish digs is Donald Trump Jr.'s kid, Kai Trump. While we already knew that Don Jr.'s kids live a lavish life, her recent comments gave us a closer glimpse at just how lavish it is.

Advertisement

During a vlog she posted to YouTube breaking down the inauguration for Donald's second term as president, his eldest grandchild gave rare insight into the antics that the Trump children and grandchildren got into the first time around. While on her way to the Inaugural Ball, she mentioned that she had visited the White House around 20 times during her grandpa's first term and that she and her Uncle Barron (who is just a year older than her) would pass the time by playing hide-and-seek and playing soccer on the front lawn with her younger brother, Donny. Now that Kai is 17 and Barron is 18, we can only imagine what hijinks they'll be getting into this time around.