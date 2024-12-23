Donald Trump Jr.'s Kids Live A Lavish Life
According to his children, Donald Trump was an absentee dad who left the day-to-day parenting to his wives while he built his real estate empire. While he loved his three sons and two daughters, the businessman turned president was more at ease mentoring them as adults than he was nurturing them as children. Perhaps feeling the lack of father-son bonding, his namesake is taking a different approach. When he's not campaigning for his dad or hosting his own-the-libs podcast on Rumble, Donald Trump Jr. is making family memories. He and ex-wife Vanessa Trump share custody of their five children: Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.
Just as sister Ivanka Trump's kids live an insanely lavish life, so too does Don Jr. spare no expense when it comes to his clan. It helps that he doesn't have to cut anything from his budget to give them the best of everything; between his family money and his work with the Trump Organization, he's not hurting for cash. The kids live in their parents' expensive homes, wear pricey duds, get an excellent education, and enjoy fun vacations and other perks of being part of a presidential family. Life for the juniors (or "Smurfs," as he calls them) of Don Jr. seem to be going pretty well.
Kai's passion isn't for the budget-conscious
Donald Trump Jr.'s oldest child, Kai Trump, is surprisingly good at the sport Donald always wanted Barron to play. The 17-year-old is a regular on the links, and she now has her own YouTube channel in which she demonstrates her skills. How good is she? In November 2024, she tied the president's score of 32 on the front nine of Bedminster — and we know how he likes to boast of his own trophies. She attends The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, a private school with a renowned golf team; Tiger Woods' son is a fellow student. Once she graduates, Kai will also be heading to the U. of Miami, where she'll play on the school team. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she wrote on Instagram when she announced her future as a 'Cane.
But Kai's sport isn't cheap. For the average player, just one round of golf at a public course costs between $30 and $100, depending on location. Dedicated golfers need good equipment, and a complete set of clubs can cost upwards of $1,000 or more. They also typically belong to upscale clubs, which offer special perks for members. In the case of a Bedminster membership, the initiation fee alone is an eye-watering $200,000, and the annual fees are said to run up to $25,000. (For exact prices, one must query the club directly.) True, Don Jr. probably enjoys a hefty discount to his dad's club, but he must still shell out a bit of pocket change to keep his family in good standing.
The Trump kids hunt and fish
Donnie and Spencer Trump share their father's passion for hunting, and learned early on how to safely use and care for rifles. Though one of Donald Jr.'s hunting trips nearly landed him in legal trouble (he hired a guide who was charged with baiting a bear to make it an easier prey), he nonetheless continues to bring his sons on expeditions. Fowl is their primary target; they came back from one excursion with a boatload of ducks, with quail on another, and their trip to Alaska to hunt ptarmigan made the cover of American Shooting Journal. "Get your kids into the outdoors," Don Jr. once advised on Instagram. "They won't be able to afford or have the time for drugs and other bad s***."
The Trump Jr. children also enjoy deep-sea fishing — another pastime that can get pricey, especially when you have your own personal boat. Sometimes their catch becomes that night's dinner; other times, the family poses with their haul before releasing the fish back into the ocean and going home to put together a meal from their well-stocked fridge.
The family takes exciting adventure trips
Though the senior Donald Trump doesn't get much outdoor exercise other than the stroll to the putting green, his namesake son is an adventurer who's raising his children to follow his lead. Don Jr. gets his athletic genes from his mother Ivana Trump, whose love for the slopes enabled her to escape Soviet-run Czechoslovakia as a member of the country's junior ski team. The family's vacations almost always involve some kind of sport, be it downhill skiing and snowmobiling in the mountains, a scuba expedition at the beach, horseback riding at a ranch, an off-road ATV ride, or golfing on one of the Trump resort properties. Of course, none of these pastimes comes cheap, and most families would be happy to go on one of these trips just once. But it's hard to begrudge this dad his goals of helping his children develop skills, get some exercise, and appreciate nature.
They have more than one house to play in
Most kids would consider themselves lucky to spend a day in a mansion. For Donald Trump Jr.'s children, that lifestyle is all they've known. After President Biden was inaugurated in 2021, Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle moved into a stunning $9.7 million home featuring six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms (no need to wait for the shower!), a gigantic pool, and spectacular water views. Not a bad setup for days when it's his turn to have the kids over. Now that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle have reportedly split up, the home may hold too many memories for him to continue living there, but if he does sell, you can be sure the new home will be just as luxe as the old one.
His children also have the advantage of access to two other grand dwellings. Their grandpa, Donald Trump, often invites his children and grandchildren to holiday meals at his home base of Mar-a-Lago. When the president moves back into the White House, the first son's family will surely get invitations to special events such as the annual Easter Egg Roll, seen here, or maybe a chance to take a selfie behind the Oval Office desk.
The kids' fun isn't always expensive
Having a dad with money and connections also means enjoying privileges most kids can only dream of. For Kai Trump's 2024 high school homecoming dance, her dad didn't have to hire a limo; instead, Kai got behind the wheel of her own Tesla Cybertruck to drive herself and her friends to the party. (Grandpa Donald Trump is besties with Elon Musk, after all.) The Trump children also get prime seats to coveted events, such as movie premieres, ball games, and UFC matches.
To his credit, however, Don Jr. doesn't always splurge on extravagances. Though he has more than enough in the bank to throw elaborate Kardashian-esque birthday parties for his five "monsters," the Trump son sticks to home celebrations with small cakes. A weekend with Dad is just as likely to be a trip to the local carnival as a dinner at a four-star restaurant. On one memorable night at home, Don even let Chloe style his hair with gobs of product, after they all enjoyed "about 2 dozen s'mores while watching the entire 'Predator' series," he wrote on Instagram. It just goes to show that the best family memories don't come with six-figure price tags.