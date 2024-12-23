Donald Trump Jr.'s Kids Live A Lavish Life

According to his children, Donald Trump was an absentee dad who left the day-to-day parenting to his wives while he built his real estate empire. While he loved his three sons and two daughters, the businessman turned president was more at ease mentoring them as adults than he was nurturing them as children. Perhaps feeling the lack of father-son bonding, his namesake is taking a different approach. When he's not campaigning for his dad or hosting his own-the-libs podcast on Rumble, Donald Trump Jr. is making family memories. He and ex-wife Vanessa Trump share custody of their five children: Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Just as sister Ivanka Trump's kids live an insanely lavish life, so too does Don Jr. spare no expense when it comes to his clan. It helps that he doesn't have to cut anything from his budget to give them the best of everything; between his family money and his work with the Trump Organization, he's not hurting for cash. The kids live in their parents' expensive homes, wear pricey duds, get an excellent education, and enjoy fun vacations and other perks of being part of a presidential family. Life for the juniors (or "Smurfs," as he calls them) of Don Jr. seem to be going pretty well.