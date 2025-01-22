Elon Musk Publicly Slams Trump-Supported Project & We Sense Trouble In The Oval Office

It's been a whopping two days since Donald Trump became president again, and there seems to be trouble in paradise. Guess the honeymoon phase has come and gone already. Trump's super annoying bestie, Elon Musk, wasted no time making waves for the POTUS during his first week back in office. The SpaceX founder went rogue and immediately shot down Trump's pricey AI project.

The investment is called The Stargate Project. OpenAI posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a lengthy tweet explaining what it is and how it'll work on January 21, 2025. "The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States." The post also stated that the initial investment into the project would be $100 billion altogether and outlined the companies funding it. The tweet continued, "SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility."

However, Musk bluntly responded to that tweet, commenting, "They don't actually have the money." He then followed up that remark and said, "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority." It's unclear exactly how much of the first $100 billion SoftBank is responsible for, but the math isn't mathing if Musk's intel is true.

