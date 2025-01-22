Elon Musk Publicly Slams Trump-Supported Project & We Sense Trouble In The Oval Office
It's been a whopping two days since Donald Trump became president again, and there seems to be trouble in paradise. Guess the honeymoon phase has come and gone already. Trump's super annoying bestie, Elon Musk, wasted no time making waves for the POTUS during his first week back in office. The SpaceX founder went rogue and immediately shot down Trump's pricey AI project.
The investment is called The Stargate Project. OpenAI posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a lengthy tweet explaining what it is and how it'll work on January 21, 2025. "The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States." The post also stated that the initial investment into the project would be $100 billion altogether and outlined the companies funding it. The tweet continued, "SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility."
However, Musk bluntly responded to that tweet, commenting, "They don't actually have the money." He then followed up that remark and said, "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority." It's unclear exactly how much of the first $100 billion SoftBank is responsible for, but the math isn't mathing if Musk's intel is true.
Elon Musk's comment could be a retaliation against Donald Trump
Elon Musk is supposed to be part of President Donald Trump's inner circle, yet he just went ahead and undermined him in front of millions of people. Not a great look — or start to Trump's second term. That X exchange aside, there have been other signs Musk and Trump are turning more into frenemies than best friends.
One example is the fact Trump couldn't get Musk off the stage fast enough at a pre-inauguration rally. After Musk gave another awkward speech that was supposed to hype the audience up, but instead just made everyone cringe, Trump apparently signaled to Musk to get off the stage, but Musk either didn't get the message or chose to ignore it.
A second example is when Vice President JD Vance, who was initially cast aside to make room for Musk, ended up getting the last laugh after Trump announced Musk's office wouldn't be located in the West Wing. It seems like Musk, who is the lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), won't get to hang out with the big kids anymore. Ouch.