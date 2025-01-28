9 Times Royal Children Looked Like Their Parents' Mini-Me

Should all go as planned, Prince William will become reigning monarch one day, and his eldest son, Prince George, will, too. William has been training to become king since he was a kid, and it seems that George is undergoing that same education. In the summer of 2024, George tagged along with William to the UEFA European Championship soccer finals in Berlin, Germany (England was playing Spain in the match), and the two could not have looked more similar. Both were dressed in a dark suit and striped tie, but William and George's similarities went far beyond their looks. The duo even shared mannerisms and expressions, with their enthusiasm for the sport coming out in each one.

While George likely traveled with his father from England to Germany for the event, it's quite possible that George will soon be unable to do that. As noted, George is seemingly preparing to become king one day, and his 12th birthday in 2025 could mark a significant milestone in his travel habits if history is to repeat itself. On an episode of "A Right Royal Podcast," former royal pilot Graham Laurie explained the travel dynamics of the royal family when William was a kid. "Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty," Laurie said. "Nowadays, for instance, the King can't fly with the Prince of Wales," he added.

