9 Times Royal Children Looked Like Their Parents' Mini-Me
The genes in the royal family are strong. Dozens of royal children look just like their relatives, proving that they are indeed entitled to their spot in the British line of succession. Many of the similarities have been blatant for years. Princess Anne bears a striking resemblance to her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles certainly has features that he borrowed from Elizabeth, too. And while Prince William and Prince Harry seem to favor their mother, the late Princess Diana, when comparing side-by-side photos, it's easy to see a bit of Charles in both sons.
Of course, the youngest generation of royal children are also carrying on the time-honored tradition of looking like their parents. Whether their photos could be mistaken for one of their parents at the same age or they look shockingly similar when standing next to each other, here are nine times royal children have looked like their parents' mini-me.
Prince George looked just like Prince William at a sporting event
Should all go as planned, Prince William will become reigning monarch one day, and his eldest son, Prince George, will, too. William has been training to become king since he was a kid, and it seems that George is undergoing that same education. In the summer of 2024, George tagged along with William to the UEFA European Championship soccer finals in Berlin, Germany (England was playing Spain in the match), and the two could not have looked more similar. Both were dressed in a dark suit and striped tie, but William and George's similarities went far beyond their looks. The duo even shared mannerisms and expressions, with their enthusiasm for the sport coming out in each one.
While George likely traveled with his father from England to Germany for the event, it's quite possible that George will soon be unable to do that. As noted, George is seemingly preparing to become king one day, and his 12th birthday in 2025 could mark a significant milestone in his travel habits if history is to repeat itself. On an episode of "A Right Royal Podcast," former royal pilot Graham Laurie explained the travel dynamics of the royal family when William was a kid. "Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty," Laurie said. "Nowadays, for instance, the King can't fly with the Prince of Wales," he added.
Prince George also resembled his father in a look-alike outfit
There's no family in the world as committed to tradition as the Windsors, and that commitment is being passed onto the next generation. Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, has been spotted a number of times wearing either a look-alike or the exact same outfit as something his father wore when he was a child. Notably, in 2018, George stepped out for his brother Prince Louis' christening in a white shirt with blue piping and coordinating blue shorts, which mimicked a look that William wore in the 1980s. Between the outfit and the mess of blond hair, the two looked like twins. Another memorable moment in George and William's matching history came at George's first time at Trooping the Colour. George sported the same onesie that William had worn to the event in 1984, and William channeled his own father by wearing the same military garb.
While some kids don't like to match others, especially someone in their family, it's been reported that George likes to match William, and it could stem from their strong relationship. As Robert Jobson wrote, "Often, [William will] spend quality time with his elder son George, one-on-one, and he seems to relish displaying their close bond to the world," per the Daily Mail. "George, who insists on dressing like his father when he accompanies him, is even beginning to copy William's mannerisms. If he ever appears awkward or overwhelmed, his dad is always close by to put a protective hand on his shoulder."
Princess Charlotte looked like Prince William in her birthday portrait
Prince George isn't the only child in the royal family who looks like Prince William — the public has noticed a strong family resemblance in Princess Charlotte, too. The young royal's similarities to her father were especially noticeable in her sixth birthday portrait. In the photo, taken by her mother, Charlotte's facial features looked nearly indistinguishable from William's when he was a kid. William and Princess Catherine have noticed it, too. While looking at a photo of William as a child, the prince said, "Is that me?", as reported by People. "Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible." Catherine concurred, saying, "It looks so much like Charlotte."
And Princess Charlotte and Prince William don't just look alike — the two share a very close relationship. As a source told Life & Style, "Charlotte and William have this indescribable connection. She just has a way of putting a smile on his face." The source added, "Kate gives William a hard time because he doesn't really see how Charlotte has him wrapped around her little finger. He just melts and will do whatever she wants." Charlotte's family resemblance goes beyond William, though. Charlotte is also a lot like Princess Diana. From their looks and style to their personality and popularity, Charlotte is nearly a carbon copy of Diana, and she may end up being more like her grandmother than her father.
She's also looked just like Princess Catherine in matching outfits
While Princess Charlotte has clearly taken on her father's looks, there are plenty of ways in which she resembles her mother, too. Their similarities are most prominent when they dress alike. In a 2022 video of Prince William and Princess Charlotte wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their soccer match, Charlotte was dressed in white polka dots and wore her hair down, a pattern and hairstyle that her mother, Princess Catherine, is quite fond of. Taking style cues from her mother, Charlotte looked like Catherine's mini-me. Charlotte and Catherine have dressed in identical and coordinating outfits plenty of other times. They've attended multiple holiday services in coordinating clothing, and they've matched multiple times while at Trooping the Colour.
If their matching moments weren't enough to prove their closeness, Catherine and Charlotte's body language has certainly cemented their special bond. The two have been seen at public events embracing one another and holding hands, and sources say the mother and daughter are just as close as it appears. "Kate and Charlotte are great friends and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother," royal expert Ingrid Seward told Hello! Catherine's daughter was also reportedly very attentive to her mother after Catherine's cancer diagnosis. "I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum," Seward said. "Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother."
Prince Louis favors his mother's old photos
Prince George and Princess Charlotte more closely resemble their father's side of the family, but Prince Louis provides some representation for the Middleton genetics. Even though royal watchers rarely see Prince Louis in public with the rest of his family, he's been spotted enough to see he's a miniature Princess Catherine. Upon the little prince's fifth birthday, the royal family released two new portraits of Louis, and the media quickly compared his photo to old photos of his mother, showing how similar a look the two have. And per a source, Princess Catherine loves that Louis resembles her. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend of the royal family told People. "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet, she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"
When it comes to the prince's looks, though, Louis is rarely being compared to others. He's usually making headlines for his priceless facial expressions and playful antics at royal events. Louis' behavior was particularly noteworthy at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. While celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70th year as monarch, Louis was making his own fun, and Princess Catherine was caught multiple times seemingly reprimanding Louis. "He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," a royal source told People of Louis. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."
Prince Archie's baby photos looked just like his father's
When Prince Archie was born, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were still senior members of the royal family. The couple debuted their son in a similar fashion to the royal babies who had come before Archie, and they took him on their royal tour of South Africa. Aside from that, very little footage of Archie has been seen, making it difficult to pinpoint exactly who he looks like. While on that royal tour, however, Archie bore a strong resemblance to his father, with their baby pictures looking nearly indistinguishable from one another. To his parents, though, Archie's looks didn't match anyone's when he was first born. At Archie's royal debut, Harry told the press, "Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. His looks are changing every single day so who knows," as reported by people.
Since Meghan and Harry's abrupt exit from the U.K., the public has gotten a few glimpses of Prince Archie, and signs seem to point to him still looking just like his father. In Meghan and Harry's 2024 holiday card, Archie could be seen from the back, and his hair was just as vibrant a color as Harry's. That same month, a photo of Archie surfing with Harry was posted to Instagram. While it was quickly deleted, fans were able to comment on how much Archie looked like Harry before the photo was taken down (via Hello!).
Princess Lilibet looked like Prince Harry in a Valentine's Day photo
For as little as Prince Archie has been seen by the public, Princess Lilibet has been seen even less. Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved into their mansion in Montecito, the couple have made multiple statements about their desire to keep their children safe, especially online. "This is an issue that transcends division and party lines," Meghan and Harry shared in a statement regarding online child safety, via the Archewell Foundation. "The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms." Per a source, safety is the exact reason why Harry and Meghan don't show more footage of their children. "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can't," a source told Us Weekly of Harry and Meghan. "William's kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they're recognizable. And the same doesn't apply to Meghan and Harry's children."
Despite safety issues, the former senior royals have shown glimpses of their children at various times. For example, on Princess Lilibet's first birthday, Harry and Meghan released a photo of her, and the young royal looked just like her father, proving just how strong the Windsor gene pool is. Not only did Lilibet's features and red locks resemble her father, but she was dressed in a blue frock reminiscent of something Harry might've worn as a child, as well as outfits Lilibet's cousins wore when they were her age in the photo.
Sienna looked like Princess Beatrice in a quick snap taken of the family
Keeping children out of the spotlight is a theme among the royal family, especially for the members who have less of an obligation to the crown. While Princess Beatrice lives a somewhat public life, she makes sure that her children are protected, and little footage of her daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, has been seen by the public. But that doesn't stop the paparazzi from trying to get coveted glimpses of Sienna, and in 2024, around Christmastime, Sienna was spotted leaving lunch with her parents. In the photos taken of her, Sienna appeared to look just like her royal mother.
While there isn't much evidence available for the public to analyze whether Sienna is indeed Beatrice's carbon copy, there is some anecdotal information from Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson. On an episode of her bygone podcast, "Tea Talks With The Duchess & Sarah," the Duchess of York noted that she sees major similarities between her daughter and granddaughter. "When I'm following her, she looks just like Beatrice," Sarah said. "She does the same thing as Beatrice. Beatrice is a Leo and it's taken me right the way back to following Beatrice around, literally mini-me."
Mia TIndall looked like her mother at Prince Philip's memorial service
Not every member of the royal family grabs as much attention as Prince William and Prince Harry and their immediate families, but those on the periphery are still monitored by the public, especially the children as they grow. Mia Tindall, daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall, is no exception. At Prince Philip's 2022 memorial service, Mia was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her mother, looking nearly identical to Zara when she was the same age. Their similarities were compounded by similar outfits, and side-by-side comparisons of photos have further proven that Mia is Zara's mini-me.
While Mia isn't in the spotlight as much as her cousins, she's still managing to create an identity for herself in the royal family — the royal has emerged as a young fashion maven. At the start of 2025, Mia was spotted at a New Year's Day event in a darling black dress that immediately caught the attention of the media. Two years earlier, at the same event, Mia was noted for her handbag game, carrying a blue Aspinal of London bag. Other pieces worn by Mia have been compiled online for shoppers who share her taste, officially cementing her status as royal style icon.