Inside The Brutal Beef Between Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly & ABC News Anchor David Muir

Megyn Kelly's tragic life story proved to have a happy ending. Having survived hardships including the early loss of her father, school bullying, and a health scare affecting her reproductive organs, she nonetheless persevered to become a respected journalist for NBC and Fox News before branching off to her own media company and podcast. Kelly has gained a loyal following for her right-leaning views and her take-no-prisoners approach. Not even her fellow journalists are immune from her critiques, and she has unleashed some of her most pointed jabs at David Muir for both his ethics and his presumed vanity.

Muir, long-time anchor of "ABC World News Tonight," was one of the moderators of the sole presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Later that night, as seen here on her Instagram page, Kelly blasted Muir and co-moderator Linsey Davis for "trying to sink Donald Trump" by fact-checking him live while letting Harris' statements go unchallenged. At one point in the evening, Muir asked Trump about remarks he had made which seemed to acknowledge he lost the 2020 election. Trump, who has long claimed that ballot fraud was responsible for Joe Biden's win, said the comments had been made sarcastically. Muir replied he had watched tapes of the incidents and "I didn't detect the sarcasm" (per RawStory). Kelly called him out on his apparent bias. "You're supposed to be the objective news anchor of 'World News Tonight.' That's a comment you make to your significant other, David," she said. "Shut up!"

