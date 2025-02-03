Details About Prince William's Weight Loss

William, Prince of Wales, is making his fitness and well-being a priority as he sheds pounds with a new, more mindful health regime. The 42-year-old has been turning heads with his svelte figure and has been embracing his new chic bearded look. According to a recent report from InTouch, much of William's recent style and wellness evolution has been inspired by his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

An unnamed source recently told InTouch that Kate's cancer battle and her triumphant health journey have gone a long way toward motivating William to get healthier as well. "He's been on a bit of a self-improvement kick lately. With Kate doing so much better health-wise, he's had a little more time to focus on things like fitness and his overall appearance," the source shared. "He's lost a little weight and had a whole new set of custom suits made."

While some have speculated that William's weight loss and well-groomed beard might be the result of the intense stress he's been under — what with his wife's illness, his ongoing feud with Prince Harry, and his future as the king of England looming ever closer. However, the source told the publication that, while the strain did take its toll, he's "now turning that around" with his new diet, skincare routine, and grooming choices. "He's very pleased that people are taking notice because he's certainly putting in effort," the source added.

