Details About Prince William's Weight Loss
William, Prince of Wales, is making his fitness and well-being a priority as he sheds pounds with a new, more mindful health regime. The 42-year-old has been turning heads with his svelte figure and has been embracing his new chic bearded look. According to a recent report from InTouch, much of William's recent style and wellness evolution has been inspired by his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.
An unnamed source recently told InTouch that Kate's cancer battle and her triumphant health journey have gone a long way toward motivating William to get healthier as well. "He's been on a bit of a self-improvement kick lately. With Kate doing so much better health-wise, he's had a little more time to focus on things like fitness and his overall appearance," the source shared. "He's lost a little weight and had a whole new set of custom suits made."
While some have speculated that William's weight loss and well-groomed beard might be the result of the intense stress he's been under — what with his wife's illness, his ongoing feud with Prince Harry, and his future as the king of England looming ever closer. However, the source told the publication that, while the strain did take its toll, he's "now turning that around" with his new diet, skincare routine, and grooming choices. "He's very pleased that people are taking notice because he's certainly putting in effort," the source added.
Prince William has revealed his eating habits in the past
While Prince William has been working on himself, it's not like the royal scion was ever particularly unhealthy. In 2022, Prince William revealed to nutritionist Monique Hyland some details about his daily eating habits — and apart from some occasional indulgences, it seems that his meal choices were far from decadent. As reported by Hello!, William revealed that his usual breakfast included two eggs and buttered wheat toast with some tea and apple juice.
For lunch, however, Prince William gets more lax, as his schedule gets busy and often relies on someone to grab him a sandwich or snack to munch on and keep his energy up. As for dinner, William often gets treated to a meal whipped up by Princess Kate, who is apparently a deft hand in the kitchen. Royal expert Katie Nicholl once told Vanity Fair that Kate often cooks William's favorite supper of roast chicken.
In many ways, Kate has been instrumental in inspiring William to be healthy and happy. He's been by her side throughout her cancer treatments, and Kate shared her appreciation in her video message announcing her diagnosis back in March 2024. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Kate said at the time. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance." Kate announced in January that her cancer has gone into remission following rounds of aggressive treatments.