Who Is Bronny James' Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield?

Growing up as the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James has been used to a life lived in the spotlight. Now that he's playing in the association with dad, his own star is growing a whole lot bigger, which is drawing more attention to his love life.

Bronny went public with his girlfriend Parker Whitfield at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They sat together to watch LeBron and Team USA play, and they were later spotted holding hands while exploring Paris. While Parker has a private Instagram, TMZ was able to snag a glimpse into the comments of one of her August posts where Bronny left a cute reply, "She so pretty." They officially confirmed that they were dating in October on National Boyfriend Day when Parker shared a picture of her and Bronny with Mickey at Disney. "bf day! i love you! @bronny," she wrote (via New York Post). Bronny shared the same picture, captioning it with a similar declaration of love.

Bronny shared a sweet message a month later when he was on a road trip with the Los Angeles Lakers. "I miss my baby," he captioned a picture of him and Parker at Disney (via People). Aside from their Paris adventures and the occasional Instagram message, the pair have kept their relationship mostly private.

