Who Is Bronny James' Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield?
Growing up as the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James has been used to a life lived in the spotlight. Now that he's playing in the association with dad, his own star is growing a whole lot bigger, which is drawing more attention to his love life.
Bronny went public with his girlfriend Parker Whitfield at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They sat together to watch LeBron and Team USA play, and they were later spotted holding hands while exploring Paris. While Parker has a private Instagram, TMZ was able to snag a glimpse into the comments of one of her August posts where Bronny left a cute reply, "She so pretty." They officially confirmed that they were dating in October on National Boyfriend Day when Parker shared a picture of her and Bronny with Mickey at Disney. "bf day! i love you! @bronny," she wrote (via New York Post). Bronny shared the same picture, captioning it with a similar declaration of love.
Bronny shared a sweet message a month later when he was on a road trip with the Los Angeles Lakers. "I miss my baby," he captioned a picture of him and Parker at Disney (via People). Aside from their Paris adventures and the occasional Instagram message, the pair have kept their relationship mostly private.
Parker Whitfield has also lived in the spotlight
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield went to the same high school, though they weren't romantically linked until a couple years later. They're alumni of Sierra Canyon School, a private school in Los Angeles. Plenty of basketball players, like Bronny and his brother Bryce James, have attended Sierra Canyon, as well as celebrities like Willow Smith and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True.
While they may not be as rich and famous as Bronny's dad, LeBron James, Parker is the daughter of celebrities as well. Both her mother Salli Richardson and father Dondré Whitfield are actors. Richardson is known for starring in "Eureka," while the elder Whitfield is famous for his roles on "The Cosby Show" and "All My Children." Interestingly, Richardson directed episodes for and produced HBO's "Winning Time" about the 1980s Lakers.
As Bronny splits his time between the Lakers and their G-League affiliate the South Bay Lakers, Parker is busy going to school. She's attending Spelman College in Atlanta, where Zahara Jolie is also a student. "[Spelman] will undoubtedly offer her a top tier education, sisterhood, and citizenship," her father captioned an Instagram post announcing her school selection. Her mother shared some fun family photos to kick off Parker's freshman year in 2023, writing on Instagram, "And just like that our baby is off to college. ... I know she's ready but I'm going to miss my baby."