Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum And Daughter True Are Growing Up Fast
It's been hard to imagine life without the Kardashian family at the forefront of pop culture news. The reality TV stars have been part of society's collective consciousness for well over a decade, their happenings dominating news cycles and bits of their reality shows turning into viral memes. What's perhaps more unbelievable is that the Kardashian children are now part of pop culture, too, albeit to varying degrees.
The Kardashian kids live insanely glamorous lives and have inherited their parents' looks and intrigue, making it impossible for the general public not to be at least curious about what they're up to. Unfortunately for those curious minds, some of the Kardashians, like Khloé Kardashian, don't include their children on "The Kardashians" much. While Khloé does share footage on social media, she's not obsessive about detailing her kids' lives for the world. But her children, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson, are growing up fast, and anyone who doesn't closely follow Khloé could easily miss updates. Here's what life is like for True and Tatum.
True Thompson has had some awesome birthday parties
One thing about the Kardashian family — they know how to throw a party. Khloé Kardashian has been in the habit of throwing her daughter, True Thompson, lavish parties since she turned a year old, and Thompson's birthday bashes have only gotten more and more unbelievable as she's aged. In 2021, Kardashian's birthday party for Thompson had the internet seeing red, but the Disney princess-themed third birthday bash was replete with actors dressed as Tiana, Elsa, Anna, and more. There were balloons, a bounce house, a cookie decorating station, and tables set for a sit-down dinner. "You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world. Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors," Kardashian said on Instagram in honor of her daughter's birthday.
The following year, Kardashian gave Thompson another gorgeous party for her fourth birthday. The cat-themed affair featured face painting, a bounce house, a ball pit, and a Squishmallow performer who gave guests Squishmallow party favors. And, of course, when Thompson turned five, her birthday party was nothing less than spectacular. To celebrate that milestone, Kardashian hosted an "Octonauts"-themed party. Thompson's guests got to party with "Octonauts" characters, customize a Stoney Clover backpack, and select a dessert from a large display, among other things. "My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!" Kardashian said on Instagram the day after Thompson's fifth birthday.
True Thompson is a burgeoning ballerina
Khloé Kardashian and her friends and family have called True Thompson "Tutu" since she was little, so it's only fitting that she's become somewhat of a ballerina. Back when Thompson was just a toddler, Khloé shared a photo of her daughter in a purple tutu and matching top, and in 2024, Khloé shared another photo of Thompson after her recital to mark the end of her third year of dance lessons. Thompson wore two outfits for the performance, including a classic pink ballerina dress and a red-and-white striped baseball-esque dress. The recital was a family affair as Thompson's cousins, Dream Kardashian and Chicago West, performed, too. "I can't believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year- Ballet and hiphop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect," Khloé said on Instagram after the performance.
Despite the sweet footage, followers took to the comments to criticize Khloé for allowing Thompson to wear makeup for the performance. Seemingly assuming critics would have some notes, Khloé addressed the makeup in her caption. "Obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are," she said. Not everyone was critical, though. Plenty of supporters praised Khloé for her parenting, while others noted that it's normal for young dancers to wear makeup for a stage performance.
True and Tatum Thompson are besties with their cousins
The world has plenty to say about the Kardashians, but no one can deny that the sisters are inseparable. And they're all doing their best to make sure that their children are close with each other, too. Not only are Khloé Kardashian's kids True Thompson and Tatum Thompson close with each other, they also share a tight bond with their cousins. The reality star frequently posts photos of True and Tatum with their cousins, showing just how strong their bonds are. In 2024, Khloé posted a throwback photo of Tatum hugging Saint West, Kim Kardashian's son. "Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can't be explained. They were destined to be in one another's lives!" the caption read. "Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do," Kim commented.
True, meanwhile, seems to be close with her female cousins who are similar in age, including Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and Dream Kardashian. It seems that True is particularly close with Dream, who is Rob Kardashian's daughter. Per The U.S. Sun, when Dream is with Rob (Rob shares custody of Dream with her mother, Blac Chyna), the two stay in a wing of Khloé's home, allowing for Dream and True to spend even more time together. Of course, Khloe also has a close relationship with Dream. Unfortunately, though, despite being close, it seems that finding time for all of the Kardashian cousins to get together is difficult. In 2023, Khloé shared a photo on Instagram of seven of the over one dozen cousins and said, "Getting a photo of the ENTIRE tribe will be my mission this year."
True Thompson is already a model
Brand partnerships have been a staple of the Kardashian image for years. Long before any of the sisters were billionaires from starting their own entrepreneurial ventures (including some businesses that never made it off the ground), they made beaucoup bucks by promoting detox teas and hair care vitamins. It seems that True Thompson is following in her family's footsteps by securing her own modeling gigs and brand endorsements at a young age. In 2024, Khloé Kardashian shared on Instagram that Thompson had become a spokesperson for the pajama brand Zip N' Bear. "Hey guys I have an announcement. I'm the face of Zip N' Bear!" True said in the video. "True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N' Bear. She loves these jams and she's more excited about the fact that 'Little Zippy,' who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas," Khloé added.
While Thompson might not yet be privy to it, whatever the Kardashians do comes with controversy, and Thompson's modeling gig was no different. Many followers commented on Kardashian's post about their distaste for the decision to let a 6-year-old work, noting that the family doesn't need to use their children for extra income. Khloé seemingly let her actions do the talking, because a few months later, she posted another advertisement on Instagram which also included Thompson. The ad for Boxbollen did appear to be a one-off rather than a long-term modeling gig for Thompson, however.
True and Tatum are close with their father
Khloé Kardashian hasn't let her past feelings about Tristan Thompson affect her children's relationship with their father. Tristan, who shares True Thompson and Tatum Thompson with Kardashian, notoriously cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout their relationship, and the two are no longer together. Despite Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian's split, they seem to be effective co-parents, and Tristan appears to be a present parent, even amid his career as a professional basketball player. In late 2022, Tristan purchased a home in Hidden Hills, California right next to Kardashian. At the time, it was speculated that perhaps the purchase was a sign of a renewed romantic relationship between the parents, but it seems now that Tristan simply wants to be close to his children when he's in California.
When Tristan's not playing basketball, he's often with his children. The NBA star fits in quality time with True and Tatum during the summer, and he was able to see True off for her first day of first grade in 2024. "I know Gigi's looking down on you and she is sooo proud of you and how amazing you are and how you're the best big sister. I love you Tutu," Tristan said to True on Instagram, referring to his late mother in the caption. Kardashian seems to be pleased with Tristan as a father, too. For his birthday in 2023, she wrote him a sweet message, praising him as a person despite their rocky past. "You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them," Kardashian said.
They take gorgeous family vacations
Khloé Kardashian has made sure her children are well-traveled. Despite being a homebody, Kardashian has already taken her kids around the world, proving that she's happy to leave home as long as her children are with her. Kardashian and her two kids, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson, fit in multiple trips at the beginning of 2024. To start the year, the clan traveled to Deer Valley, a swanky ski resort in Park City, Utah. A few months later, just before True's sixth birthday, the family took a vacation to Turks and Caicos. While Kardashian never disclosed her family's accommodations during the trips, she did publicize that they arrived at their destinations via private jet, making for some very lavish traveling.
Some of Kardashian's trips as a mother have been solo trips with True. Before Tatum was born and while he was still just a baby, Kardashian and True got some quality time together away from home. In 2022, the duo got away to an undisclosed tropical location, with more members of the Kardashian family joining for the trip. About a year later in 2023, Kardashian and True went on a trip to Italy with their extended family. Kardashian and True had some rustic moments, like taking a little boat ride in small body of water, as well as some refined activities, such as cooking classes making pizza and pasta from scratch.
The siblings have lots of family support
True Thompson and Tatum Thompson have lots of people in their corner. Although their parents are no longer together, both Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are present and loving parents, and Khloé's family provides lots of extra support for True and Tatum. Thanks to her close bond with her cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West, True seems to be particularly close with her aunts Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. True also gets doted on plenty by her grandmother, Kris Jenner.
Tatum gets lots of love from his aunts and grandmother, too. Kim is especially fond of Tatum, likely due to his close relationship with her sons, Saint West and Psalm West, and Kris can't get enough of her young grandson. "You are the sweetest most special little love bug and every day fill me with such happiness and the best energy to start my days," Kris said of Tatum on Instagram in honor of his birthday in 2024.
True Thompson is already in school
One of the biggest milestones in a child's life is starting school, and True Thompson has already hit that. In 2023, she started kindergarten, and in 2024, she moved on to first grade. Her mother, Khloé Kardashian, made the occasion special by setting up a display of balloons and giant crayons, with the crayon box reading "First Day of First Grade." True appeared excited for the day as she posed for some solo photos, as well as a few beside her mother and her brother, Tatum Thompson. "First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!! I know you're going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn't be happier for you my angel. I'm not ok but I'll pull it together by pick up time," Khloé said on Instagram.
True reportedly goes to school at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, a ritzy private school where her aunts Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attended, and where her aunts Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian have reportedly sent their children. While Tatum is too young to attend elementary school, he could potentially attend a school program for other kids his age. In 2024, Khloé posted photos of herself with her kids on a morning before school, with Tatum wearing a backpack. While the backpack could just be for show, he might also be getting a head start on his education.
True and Tatum Thompson are becoming Disneyland fans like the rest of their family
The love for Disney runs deep in the Kardashian family. Kourtney Kardashian Barker loves Disney so much that she had a Disneyland-themed baby shower ahead of her fourth child's birth, and the other Kardashian sisters love to take their children to the amusement park. In 2023, shortly after True Thompson's birthday, Khloé Kardashian posted footage of a trip to Disneyland she took with True, Chicago West, Stormi Webster, Dream Kardashian, and some friends. The girls visited Minnie Mouse at her house in Toontown, rode the Mad Tea Party ride, took a ride on Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and stopped the fun for some snacks. In 2024, Khloé and her mother, Kris Jenner, took True and Tatum Thompson to the park for an outing, getting in another ride on Dumbo the Flying Elephant and stopping in Cars Land.
Khloé's trips to Disneyland with her kids haven't always gone quite so smoothly. Ahead of True's first time at Disneyland, Khloé and True were caught up in a Photoshop conspiracy. Prior to the trip, Kim Kardashian posted photos of her daughter, Chicago, at Disneyland and appeared to Photoshop True into the photo. People of the internet questioned why Kim had doctored the photo, but none of the Kardashians weighed in on the matter. Months later, Khloé shared photos of True at Disneyland stating that it was her daughter's first visit to the famed park, inadvertently confirming the theory. Luckily for Khloé, she should now have plenty of real photos of her children at Disneyland — no need for her sisters to photoshop anything else.
They're becoming as festive as their family, too
The Kardashians love holidays, and Khloé Kardashian is making sure her children love them, too. The family goes all out for Halloween each year, dressing up in fun costumes. In 2023, Khloé and her kids, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson, sported coordinated "Octonauts" costumes, and in 2024, Tatum went as a black cat and what appeared to be a dinosaur while True went as a character from "Descendants." Cute costumes aside, Khloé was ready for the next holiday. "The costumes changed for the kids a few times this year. Im [sic] simply happy that Halloween is over and I can be in my Christmas feels," she said on Instagram.
Khloé was serious when she said that she was ready for Christmas to start; the family doesn't mess around when it comes to the Yuletide holiday. Each Christmas Eve, one of the Kardashian sisters hosts an epic holiday party, taking over a tradition started by their mother, Kris Jenner. The guests wear lavish ensembles, and the decor is always extravagant. The Kardashian sisters now bring their children to the party, and in 2022 and 2023, Khloé brought True and Tatum with her in coordinating outfits. But as much as Khloé loves bringing her kids to her family's Christmas Eve party, she seems to be just as fond of the quieter moments at home. "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves," Khloé captioned a photo of her kids and Dream Kardashian at home in December.