Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum And Daughter True Are Growing Up Fast

The world has plenty to say about the Kardashians, but no one can deny that the sisters are inseparable. And they're all doing their best to make sure that their children are close with each other, too. Not only are Khloé Kardashian's kids True Thompson and Tatum Thompson close with each other, they also share a tight bond with their cousins. The reality star frequently posts photos of True and Tatum with their cousins, showing just how strong their bonds are. In 2024, Khloé posted a throwback photo of Tatum hugging Saint West, Kim Kardashian's son. "Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can't be explained. They were destined to be in one another's lives!" the caption read. "Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do," Kim commented.

True, meanwhile, seems to be close with her female cousins who are similar in age, including Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and Dream Kardashian. It seems that True is particularly close with Dream, who is Rob Kardashian's daughter. Per The U.S. Sun, when Dream is with Rob (Rob shares custody of Dream with her mother, Blac Chyna), the two stay in a wing of Khloé's home, allowing for Dream and True to spend even more time together. Of course, Khloe also has a close relationship with Dream. Unfortunately, though, despite being close, it seems that finding time for all of the Kardashian cousins to get together is difficult. In 2023, Khloé shared a photo on Instagram of seven of the over one dozen cousins and said, "Getting a photo of the ENTIRE tribe will be my mission this year."

