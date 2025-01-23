President Trump's Anniversary Shoutout To Melania Is Loaded With Red Flags

President Donald Trump's anniversary Instagram post instilled little confidence about the state of his and First Lady Melania Trump's marriage, and onlookers could draw similar conclusions from another message he posted on X, formerly Twitter. Compared to the Instagram post, Trump had even less to say to his wife and kept his sentiments short, sweet, and a bit formal. "Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania!" he wrote. His words were accompanied by a shot from their wedding day in 2005.

Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania! pic.twitter.com/VIcXSQb4QO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2025

Though his posts may have seemed awkward and aromantic, one cannot fault President Trump for at least trying to honor his wife on the eve of their anniversary. In comparison, there was radio silence on Melania's end throughout social media both on the day and in the hours following the occasion. Though she understandably could have been busy readjusting to her role as first lady, some may find it alarming that she didn't take the time to publicly commemorate their marriage, especially after they hit their 20-year milestone. Furthermore, none of Donald's children have publicly acknowledged their big day — including Barron.

