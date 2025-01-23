President Trump's Anniversary Shoutout To Melania Is Loaded With Red Flags
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's marriage has been rumored to be on the rocks for quite some time. Their rare public displays of affection show their relationship may not be all that loving, and there might even be hidden meaning in Melania's body language, which shows signs of discontent and forced relations with her husband. Some believe their union is more of a business relationship rather than a believable romance. Regardless, we didn't need to see either the president's or first lady's faces to know that something was awry on their anniversary in 2025.
On January 22, 2025, President Trump shared an Instagram post celebrating his and Melania's 20th wedding anniversary. While some may view the gesture as a sweet tribute to his wife and their marriage, others may notice his message seemed devoid of any romantic spark. "Celebrating 20 years with my beautiful wife and our incredible First Lady, Melania," he wrote. "You're an extraordinary wife and a wonderful mother. Happy Anniversary, @FLOTUS!" While Trump wisely used the opportunity to slather on some compliments and convey his apparent appreciation for Melania, some keen-eyed spectators may notice he neglected to include a crucial element to cap off his anniversary post: He never stated that he loves Melania. The picture Trump included was also a puzzling choice, given he and Melania had their backs turned to the camera, and their professional poses indicated little chemistry or romance between them.
His other post wasn't any more romantic
President Donald Trump's anniversary Instagram post instilled little confidence about the state of his and First Lady Melania Trump's marriage, and onlookers could draw similar conclusions from another message he posted on X, formerly Twitter. Compared to the Instagram post, Trump had even less to say to his wife and kept his sentiments short, sweet, and a bit formal. "Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania!" he wrote. His words were accompanied by a shot from their wedding day in 2005.
Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania! pic.twitter.com/VIcXSQb4QO
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2025
Though his posts may have seemed awkward and aromantic, one cannot fault President Trump for at least trying to honor his wife on the eve of their anniversary. In comparison, there was radio silence on Melania's end throughout social media both on the day and in the hours following the occasion. Though she understandably could have been busy readjusting to her role as first lady, some may find it alarming that she didn't take the time to publicly commemorate their marriage, especially after they hit their 20-year milestone. Furthermore, none of Donald's children have publicly acknowledged their big day — including Barron.