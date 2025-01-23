What Did Barron Trump Say To Biden At The Inauguration? Their Viral Interaction Is Causing A Stir

There has been no shortage of breaking news since Inauguration Day put Donald Trump back in the White House, yet there's one subtle moment in particular from Donald Sr.'s inauguration that has people asking questions. Surprisingly, it has to do with Barron Trump — and no, we're not talking about how he took after Donald with his disaster inauguration 'do. Despite being particularly quiet and notoriously private, Barron had quite a few buzzy moments in 2024, and it seems that he has no intention of changing course in 2025. Less than a month into the new year, Barron already got the internet talking about what exactly he said to former President Joe Biden at the inauguration.

Advertisement

Barron Trump says 'It's Time' 🕰️ to Joe Biden. Melania repeats back to Baron 'It's Time Yes?' And he nods. pic.twitter.com/eA7jsIXK24 — Mrs C 🇬🇧✝️ (@wakethesheepnow) January 22, 2025

A video clip has been making the rounds on the internet, showing Barron reaching out to shake Biden's hand on Inauguration Day. Biden smiles at Barron, and Barron says something to Biden while shaking his hand. As Barron walks away, Biden's smile seems to fall. Folks are clearly curious about what Barron said — with one video with the caption, "What did he say???" gaining over 400,000 likes on TikTok. Internet users have their own theories about what Barron said. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user suggested that he said "It's time," pointing out that Barron left the interaction to stand with his mom Melania Trump, who seemed to say "It's time; yes" to Barron with a smile. Others suggested that Barron smugly said, "You're done."

Advertisement