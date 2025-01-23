Is Melania Trump Suing The View? Inside The Viral Comments That Kickstarted The Rumor
Melania Trump constantly finds herself in hot water for her icy demeanor. Regardless of her cold exterior, some comments made on "The View," a talk show coined on the hot takes and scathing opinions presented by its hosts, may have finally pushed her over the edge.
Back in October 2024, the hosts discussed the fact that Melania revealed that she is in support of abortion rights and pro-choice legislature in her memoir, "Melania." This is a huge divide between her and Donald Trump, who is actively trying to diminish those rights for Americans — and that's not the only time Melania has asserted she's different from Donald. However, Sunny Hostin, one of the show's hosts, took this fact and ran.
In a clip of the segment posted on X, formerly Twitter, Hostin says of the couple: "I think she hates him. Okay, so we can all agree on that. That's a given ... She does not want to be the First Lady anymore." Then, she jumped to even further conclusions, "She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn't want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn't want anything to do with him. She doesn't want to sleep in the same room with him. She can't tolerate him." The other hosts then swooped in and kept Hostin from digging herself an even deeper grave. Hostin's claims had many people calling for Melania to sue in retaliation. Now, rumors are swirling that she's doing just that and slapping "The View" with a $100M lawsuit.
Melania is not suing 'The View' — yet
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025. The historic election has the Trump family under a microscope, and Melania's supporters are continuing to encourage her to take legal action against Sunny Hostin. As of right now, there has not been any confirmation that Melania is, or intends to, sue for defamation, but only time will tell.
The argument many are making is that Hostin's comments were damaging to Melania's reputation, especially because they were aired publicly so close to the election. It's possible the backlash got to Hostin, who deleted her X account following Donald Trump's presidential win. However, some have also been calling for "The View" to be canceled for hot-button claims and opinions the hosts have had in the past.
One viewer shared their opinion on X, writing, "I hope Melania Trump sues ABC and the view into oblivion!" with another adding their two cents, "I'm not sure there's anything as hateful as The View on TV... sue the s*** out of them Melania!!!"