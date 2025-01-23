Is Melania Trump Suing The View? Inside The Viral Comments That Kickstarted The Rumor

Melania Trump constantly finds herself in hot water for her icy demeanor. Regardless of her cold exterior, some comments made on "The View," a talk show coined on the hot takes and scathing opinions presented by its hosts, may have finally pushed her over the edge.

Advertisement

Back in October 2024, the hosts discussed the fact that Melania revealed that she is in support of abortion rights and pro-choice legislature in her memoir, "Melania." This is a huge divide between her and Donald Trump, who is actively trying to diminish those rights for Americans — and that's not the only time Melania has asserted she's different from Donald. However, Sunny Hostin, one of the show's hosts, took this fact and ran.

In a clip of the segment posted on X, formerly Twitter, Hostin says of the couple: "I think she hates him. Okay, so we can all agree on that. That's a given ... She does not want to be the First Lady anymore." Then, she jumped to even further conclusions, "She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn't want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn't want anything to do with him. She doesn't want to sleep in the same room with him. She can't tolerate him." The other hosts then swooped in and kept Hostin from digging herself an even deeper grave. Hostin's claims had many people calling for Melania to sue in retaliation. Now, rumors are swirling that she's doing just that and slapping "The View" with a $100M lawsuit.

Advertisement