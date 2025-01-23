Kate Middleton's Tragic Year May Change Everything For Prince George's Schooling

Prince George has been receiving a lavish education since he was four, and there's been extensive discussion about what prestigious institution he'll attend next. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales have a little more time to consider this next step since Lambrook School offers a curriculum until age 13 and George is 11 as of this writing. For a while, there seemed to be a debate over his parents' alma maters: Eton College vs. Marlborough College. By early January 2025, it appeared that Marlborough College, Kate's former school, was in the lead. Not only could George attend the school when he reached his milestone 13th birthday, but Charlotte could join him at the boarding school in the future. Now, however, it's been rumored Kate could break royal tradition and consider a non-boarding school option for her oldest child.

At the end of 2024, Kate reportedly visited University College School and Highgate School, and some believe the trip was catalyzed by her experience as a cancer patient. While Kate announced her remission in January 2025, her experience will likely have a lasting influence. "With the year Catherine has had, she may well have thought to herself that she wants to soak up every drop of George's childhood and tuck him into bed herself each night," an insider hypothesized to the Daily Mail.

Kate and George are said to have a close connection. Extra time together would allow the princess to continue instructing her son on his future royal responsibilities, as well as give them additional time to enjoy each other's company.

