Everything CNN's Sara Sidner Has Shared About Her Heartbreaking Cancer Battle
Sara Sidner is perhaps best known for being the co-anchor of "CNN News Central," alongside John Berman and Kate Bolduan. While some of her peers have been caught up in scandals that completely rocked CNN, Sidner has remained a respected anchor, and an award-winning national correspondent.
But she's also been known for her battle with breast cancer, which she first announced in January 2024. According to People, Sidner was on location covering the war between Israel and Hamas, when she was notified that a follow up was needed for a recent mammogram. That follow-up revealed stage three breast cancer.
"When I got the news, I didn't tell anybody, not even my mother or husband or sisters or friends," Sidner said. "I just needed to process it." In the months that followed, Sidner was very open about her fight with the disease, detailing her journey along the way. As a result, she became an inspiration for women around the world.
Sara Sidner had no history of breast cancer in her family when she was diagnosed
News anchor Sara Sidner publicly disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis during a segment of "CNN News Central" on January 8, 2024. Sidner stated that the disease, which has heartbreakingly impacted other public figures as well, including Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is something that affects one out of every eight women.
"I am that one in eight in my friend group," Sidner admitted. She went on to say that she'd never been sick, and though she didn't smoke, drink, or have a family history of breast cancer, she was in stage three all the same. At the time of her announcement, Sidner revealed that she was already in the second month of chemo treatments, and then gave a roadmap for her journey.
"Stage three is not a death sentence anymore for the vast majority of women," Sidner said. She then gave a shocking statistic about the disease, telling viewers that Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than their white counterparts. Sidner surprisingly also said that she actually thanked cancer for choosing her, because it completely changed her outlook. "I am still madly in love with this life."
Sara Sidner spread the message of early detection for breast cancer
CNN anchor Sara Sidner stunned viewers in January 2024 when she disclosed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis. During her announcement on "CNN News Central," Sidner encouraged women to get their yearly mammograms, and remain vigilant about their health. "Do your self-exams," she added. "Try to catch it before I did."
Sidner has also appeared publicly several times in 2024, to spread the message of early detection. One of those appearances was at an event for the Prevent Cancer Foundation in September 2024, where she applauded the organization for its bipartisan effort to find and prevent cancer. She then acknowledged the importance of staying alert.
"In life we get so busy and so often we forget that often we forget about our own health," she remarked, "but if you don't have your health, you have nothing." Sidner also warned that waiting can put people in a much worse situation later.
Sara Sidner was emotional when discussing her cancer diagnosis
CNN anchor Sara Sidner openly talked about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis in 2024, sharing her story in various places along the way. One of those places was an October 2024 episode of the "Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta" podcast. Gupta, who's perhaps best known as CNN's highly respected chief medical correspondent, turned the episode over to Sidner, Ananda Lewis, and CNN's Stephanie Elam.
Sidner said the first time she met with her doctor about her diagnosis, she broke down in his office. "I was like, 'I need to know, am I gonna die?' ... He goes, 'You will be fine,' and that's the first time that I cried." Even as Sidner struggled with her emotions, she also managed to find the humor in the moment, when she was told she'd actually gain weight through the treatment process.
Sidner stressed the importance of being understanding when dealing with loved ones battling breast cancer. Though having reassurance of support is important, it can be tough to respond to each and every message. "Reach out in such a way that doesn't demand or require a response," Sidner suggested. "Don't get upset if the person never responds or responds many days, weeks or months later."
Sara Sidner became sick following her fourth chemo treatment
"CNN News Tonight" co-anchor Sara Sidner was very open about her fight to beat her stage 3 cancer. In a March 2024 video on CNN, cameras followed Sidner to her chemotherapy treatments, in which she candidly shared what the process was like for her in real-time.
"Everybody gets different drugs and has different issues," Sidner revealed. "But for me, the first couple of infusions, I was fine." During the video, Sidner was shown working out, and even questioning her doctor if the chemo was actually working. But not long after the fourth treatment, she began to get sick.
Though she continued to work at CNN through her sickness, she admitted that there was a bucket on set for her, in case she needed it. While she struggled to maintain her composure, Sidner confessed that she'd never been happy with her body, but suddenly felt the need to apologize to it. "This is a real lesson about what real self-care is."
Sara Sidner's final cancer treatment was in October 2024
CNN anchor Sara Sidner often sharing personal stories of her fight against breast cancer publicly. One of those stories was in October 2024, when Sidner allowed Entertainment Tonight to document her last cancer treatment. Before the treatment began, Sidner pointed out the discoloration on her chest, a direct result of radiation.
The final tally of Sidner's fight with the disease included a double mastectomy, 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and 25 rounds of radiation. Once her last procedure was finished, an emotional Sidner rang the cancer bell, symbolizing the end of her treatments. Sidner then gave some valuable advice to women watching her interview.
"If you notice any change in your breasts, anything, and you're worried about it, don't listen to yourself saying, 'Oh it's probably nothing,'" Sidner said. "Because I did that." She suggested that women seeing any change in their chest to ask their doctor for a mammogram immediately. She also stated what she learned from her ordeal. "You've got one...one life, that's it," the CNN anchor shared.