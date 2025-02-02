Everything CNN's Sara Sidner Has Shared About Her Heartbreaking Cancer Battle

Sara Sidner is perhaps best known for being the co-anchor of "CNN News Central," alongside John Berman and Kate Bolduan. While some of her peers have been caught up in scandals that completely rocked CNN, Sidner has remained a respected anchor, and an award-winning national correspondent.

But she's also been known for her battle with breast cancer, which she first announced in January 2024. According to People, Sidner was on location covering the war between Israel and Hamas, when she was notified that a follow up was needed for a recent mammogram. That follow-up revealed stage three breast cancer.

"When I got the news, I didn't tell anybody, not even my mother or husband or sisters or friends," Sidner said. "I just needed to process it." In the months that followed, Sidner was very open about her fight with the disease, detailing her journey along the way. As a result, she became an inspiration for women around the world.