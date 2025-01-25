A Look Back At Celine Dion's Bond With Quincy Jones

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones passed away in his home on November 3, surrounded by his wife and children; and collaborators and admirers alike were all in mourning. Jones was 91 when he passed, and his extensive career stretched from working with icons like Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Celine Dion.

Jones worked on two of Dion's projects. In 2006, Dion recorded "I Knew I Loved You" as part of the "Once Upon A Time in America" soundtrack that was produced by Jones, and the 2010 recording of "We Are the World" with other stars like Janet Jackson (with archived vocals from her late brother Michael Jackson), Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus to aid in the relief of the earthquake in Haiti.

The "I Will Always Love You" singer paid a heartfelt tribute to her old friend on Instagram in November 2024 (via People). "Quincy touched my world as both a cherished mentor and as also as someone I looked up to for his deep impact on virtually every form of American music," she wrote. "I was privileged to work with Quincy, it was a dream come true. In our sessions, his musical intuition was nothing short of profound..." She closed out the post with the touching words of the legend, "Quincy once said, 'Music is the soul of the universe. It connects us all on a level that words alone cannot reach.' May his wisdom and joy remain with us always." Wise words of a musical genius from a musical genius.

