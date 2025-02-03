What Beyoncé's Nephew Julez Has Said About Coming From A Famous Family
What's it really like to be related to a global superstar? For Beyoncé's nephew Julez Smith, the answer might surprise you. Growing up as part of music royalty might seem glamorous, but for the son of Solange Knowles, it's less about fame and more about family. In a Q&A hosted on TikTok, Julez spoke honestly about his life at home, but was sure to set boundaries from the start, saying, "If you know me you know I don't speak on my family...anything about my family is for y'all to find out somewhere else but it ain't from me."
He did, however, make an exception for one lighthearted question about his legendary relative. When asked if he texts Beyoncé, he casually confirmed he did: "I feel like everybody texts their aunt. That's just my auntie. Just like how your auntie is just your auntie." Kin or not, having Beyoncé's number on speed dial is quite extraordinary.
Julez Smith's life as Beyoncé's nephew and Solange's son
Julez Smith — full name Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr — is the son of Solange Knowles and her high school sweetheart, Daniel Smith. Solange spoke to Vulture in 2012 to share that her sister often looked after Julez, noting that he and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy would grow up "more like sister and brother than cousins." But even with his famous family ties, Julez appears determined to chart his own course in life, focusing on fashion over music. After signing with Next Management – the agency that also represented Alexa Chung and Dua Lipa – he began to build his modeling portfolio.
Julez has proved immensely popular online, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers across his social media platforms like Instagram. There, he shares glimpses of his latest work and dazzling lifestyle. Julez made his runway debut at Luar's New York Fashion Week show in 2024. In an interview with Vogue, he revealed he got the gig by interning with them first, "helping them out around the office, helping them style people, boxing things up — regular intern stuff." He described the show as "jam–packed and nerve-wracking," adding, "But it was a lot of fun. It was good to have my family there to support." As he continues to make his name in the fashion industry, Beyoncé's nephew is clearly proving he is one to watch.