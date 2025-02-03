What Beyoncé's Nephew Julez Has Said About Coming From A Famous Family

What's it really like to be related to a global superstar? For Beyoncé's nephew Julez Smith, the answer might surprise you. Growing up as part of music royalty might seem glamorous, but for the son of Solange Knowles, it's less about fame and more about family. In a Q&A hosted on TikTok, Julez spoke honestly about his life at home, but was sure to set boundaries from the start, saying, "If you know me you know I don't speak on my family...anything about my family is for y'all to find out somewhere else but it ain't from me."

He did, however, make an exception for one lighthearted question about his legendary relative. When asked if he texts Beyoncé, he casually confirmed he did: "I feel like everybody texts their aunt. That's just my auntie. Just like how your auntie is just your auntie." Kin or not, having Beyoncé's number on speed dial is quite extraordinary.