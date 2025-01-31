Meet Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey, Who's Following In Their Footsteps
Since tying the knot in 1996, country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have welcomed three daughters into the world: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. Born in 2001, Audrey McGraw, the youngest of the three, was named after her mother, who herself was born Audrey Faith Perry in 1967. In addition to her mother's name, Audrey McGraw shares both her parents' talent for music, and it looks like she's using that talent to follow in their footsteps.
In January 2025, Tim McGraw took to Instagram to share a video of daughter Audrey singing a cover of the popular Mexican song "Cucurrucucú paloma," which was originally written by Tomás Méndez Sosa and previously performed by the likes of Pedro Infante and Lola Beltrán. "Had to post this, our baby girl Audrey bringing mom and dad to tears!" Tim wrote in the post's caption.
Of course, the "I Like It, I Love It" singer and wife and Faith Hill seem to be immensely proud of all three of their daughters. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women," Tim said in a 2021 interview with People, adding. "And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." That couple also admitted that watching their girls leave the nest was as difficult as it was rewarding.
Audrey McGraw is dating the star of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer
In addition to her musical ambitions, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw is reportedly in a relationship with Mexican actor Manuel García-Rulfo, the star of the Netflix legal drama "The Lincoln Lawyer," who is about 20 years her senior. Audrey and García-Rulfo appeared to soft-launch their relationship in the summer of 2023 with a pair of cryptic Instagram posts made in June and July, respectively.
Audrey made a subsequent Instagram post in early 2024, sharing a picture of herself with a man who appeared to be García-Rulfo alongside the caption, "Found Gatsby." Later that same year, Just Jared spotted the two walking the streets of New York together. For the most part, though, Audrey McGraw and her beau seem to keep their romance low-key and out of the spotlight. That said, they do publicly cheer each other on in subtle ways. When "The Lincoln Lawyer" was renewed for Season 4 in January 2025, Audrey shared the news to her Instagram Stories, adding flame and kissy face emojis (per Hello!).
Notably, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill admitted in their 2021 interview with People that they were a bit overprotective when their daughters first started going on dates as teenagers. Based on their other comments, however, they now seem to realize that they need to let their kids grow up and carve out their own paths.