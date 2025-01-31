Meet Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey, Who's Following In Their Footsteps

Since tying the knot in 1996, country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have welcomed three daughters into the world: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. Born in 2001, Audrey McGraw, the youngest of the three, was named after her mother, who herself was born Audrey Faith Perry in 1967. In addition to her mother's name, Audrey McGraw shares both her parents' talent for music, and it looks like she's using that talent to follow in their footsteps.

Advertisement

In January 2025, Tim McGraw took to Instagram to share a video of daughter Audrey singing a cover of the popular Mexican song "Cucurrucucú paloma," which was originally written by Tomás Méndez Sosa and previously performed by the likes of Pedro Infante and Lola Beltrán. "Had to post this, our baby girl Audrey bringing mom and dad to tears!" Tim wrote in the post's caption.

Of course, the "I Like It, I Love It" singer and wife and Faith Hill seem to be immensely proud of all three of their daughters. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women," Tim said in a 2021 interview with People, adding. "And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." That couple also admitted that watching their girls leave the nest was as difficult as it was rewarding.

Advertisement