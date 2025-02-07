Princess Anne's Son Has A Girlfriend: Inside Their Relationship

While couples like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Prince William and Kate Middleton tend to dominate the headlines, England's royal family encompasses countless other (often more low-key) love stories. Take, for instance, the romantic journey of Peter Phillips, the son of history-making Olympian equestrian Princess Anne and nephew of his majesty King Charles III. Phillips has had a number of partners over the years. In early 2024, he sparked a romance with an NHS nurse by the name of Harriet Sperling.

Phillips and Sperling went public with their budding connection at the Badminton Horse Trials that May. At the time, one of Phillips' friends said that the relationship was still in the feeling-out stage. However, Phillips and Sperling continued to attend various events together. By September 2024, their summer fling had blossomed into something more, and royal fans were eager to hear all about Phillips' girlfriend. "Peter and Harriet have drawn incredibly close over the summer," a source told the Daily Express, adding, "They spend an awful lot of time together and have been discussing ways for their families to spend more time with each other."

That said, Sperling was unable to join Phillips and his daughters on Christmas Day for the royal family's 2024 Christmas service at Sandringham. Sperling — a single mother in her own right —had to work over the holidays and split her limited free time between Phillips' family and her own. Phillips and Sperling were later spotted celebrating New Year's Day together in January 2025.

