Tragic Details About Glenn Close

Glenn Close has had an incredibly long and illustrious career, but not all parts of her life have been rosy. From her early life in a cult to her multiple failed marriages, there have been several difficulties that the star has had to overcome. Even professionally, she has had setbacks — including both Hollywood commonalities and situations unique to her. All the while, Close has persevered and, not only that, but she has actually become cooler over time. How many women in their late 70s are out there twerking on live television, as Close did at the 2021 Oscars? The woman is living her best life despite any tragedies she has endured.

Close did not start her professional career until she was 27, which was rather late for actors of her generation. She began in the theater and did not even make her movie debut until age 35 (in "The World According to Garp"). During a time when most female actors saw work dry up by 40, Close defied the odds and became a huge movie star. Her long list of memorable big screen credits includes "Fatal Attraction," "Dangerous Liaisons," "Air Force One," and "101 Dalmatians." On television, Close memorably starred in the series "Damages," and has also appeared on "The Shield," "Tehran," and over a dozen television films. Here, we take a look underneath the glitz and the glamour to examine some of the lower lows in Close's life.

