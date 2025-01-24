What Does Lauren Sanchez Look Like Under All That Makeup?

Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez wasn't afraid to show skin at Donald Trump's inauguration. And, it's really no surprise that sporting what appeared to be an exposed bra for such an occasion earned her quite a bit of attention. While most people can probably agree that she was one of the worst-dressed inauguration attendees, it's clear that Sanchez paid a lot of attention to how she looked. In fact, it seems that the journalist always cares about her appearance — even though her choices aren't everyone's cup of tea. Sanchez has a penchant for inappropriate outfits, often piles on makeup, and appears to have had some plastic surgery. So, what does she look like when she pares it all down a bit? Well, it should come as no surprise that it's not something she lets the world see very often.

Advertisement

Sanchez's look is carefully curated, and the same goes for what she shows at public events and on social media. Sanchez prefers to keep her heavy makeup on no matter what she's doing. In fact, as one video on her Instagram shows, she even wears a full face of makeup while working out. Yet, some photos help us to see what Sanchez looks like beneath all her beauty products, and it makes us think that she should slim her makeup routine down more often.