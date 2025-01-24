Trump's Tacky Inauguration Gift Bags Were All About Feeding His Ego With Predictable Junk

Christmas came early this year for inauguration attendees — or late, depending on how you view it. As a personal guest of Donald Trump, VIP invites to the president's inauguration were gifted an exclusive goodie bag, filled with incredibly random and notably egotistical, albeit presidential, swag. According to Page Six, who provided photos, some of the more normal items in the gift bag included a red leather coin and journal, each embossed with the Capitol building. The inaugural tote bag, watch dish, and shiny holiday ornaments were also a fairly tame part of the designated inauguration merchandise.

The celebratory medal was the real kicker. It featured an incredibly intricate portrait of the president's and vice president's profiles — there are beard details on JD Vance, not to mention a shiny rendition of Trump's famous hair. While the medal was an interesting surprise, no one was shocked when a bottle of Diet Coke was included in the commemorative gift bag, considering it's the president's favorite beverage — Trump even had a Diet Coke button during his first presidency. According to a photo from the outlet, the bottle featured a photo of the Capitol building, reading: "The inauguration of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, January 20, 2025."