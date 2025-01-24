Trump's Tacky Inauguration Gift Bags Were All About Feeding His Ego With Predictable Junk
Christmas came early this year for inauguration attendees — or late, depending on how you view it. As a personal guest of Donald Trump, VIP invites to the president's inauguration were gifted an exclusive goodie bag, filled with incredibly random and notably egotistical, albeit presidential, swag. According to Page Six, who provided photos, some of the more normal items in the gift bag included a red leather coin and journal, each embossed with the Capitol building. The inaugural tote bag, watch dish, and shiny holiday ornaments were also a fairly tame part of the designated inauguration merchandise.
The celebratory medal was the real kicker. It featured an incredibly intricate portrait of the president's and vice president's profiles — there are beard details on JD Vance, not to mention a shiny rendition of Trump's famous hair. While the medal was an interesting surprise, no one was shocked when a bottle of Diet Coke was included in the commemorative gift bag, considering it's the president's favorite beverage — Trump even had a Diet Coke button during his first presidency. According to a photo from the outlet, the bottle featured a photo of the Capitol building, reading: "The inauguration of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, January 20, 2025."
People are already selling the goodie bag items online
It seems as though the sentiment was lost on a few of the gift bag receivers. Apparently, commemorative Diet Coke bottles aren't a valuable keepsake from the inauguration, as there are already a few up for sale on eBay. One listing has the price set at $2,045.47, while another listing's price is at $4,547. Both describe the bottle as: "RARE! 47th President Donald J. Trump Commemorative 60th Inauguration Diet Coke."
RFK Jr. will have to get his hands dirty with the impending Diet Coke epidemic that the U.S. might succumb to in the next few years. The Department of Health and Human Services appointee has raised concerns over Donald Trump's fast-food-centric diet, and although a photo of RFK Jr.'s in-flight lunch with Trump has everyone saying the same thing, his words are hypocritical when you look closely into his own eating and drinking habits. Who knows, maybe RFK Jr. will be the highest bidder for the inaugural Diet Coke bottle; we will just have to watch the eBay bidding war closely.