Kate Middleton Reportedly Extended Olive Branch To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Amid LA Fires
Sometimes it feels like the feud between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been dragging on forever, with no end in sight. However, every now and then, there's a glimmer of hope. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been focused on kindness, including her recent solo outing to speak with cancer patients at The Royal Marsden. Kindness has also purportedly motivated Kate to reach out to Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. As wildfires continue in Los Angeles, California, the Sussexes have offered accommodations to evacuees and visited impacted areas, offering hugs and empathy. While the couple's home wasn't affected, Meghan grew up in L.A., and she's reportedly distraught by the devastation. Kate's compassion reportedly made a big impression on her relatives. "It's no secret Harry has been putting out feelers to end the rift, and Harry and Meghan were incredibly touched by Kate's gesture," an insider divulged to Life & Style.
It's possible that Kate's difficult 2024 motivated her to once again get involved in the complicated relationship between William and Harry. "When you go through something like a cancer diagnosis ... you confront your own mortality; you realize life is short," royal correspondent Katie Nicholl explained to The Sun in December 2024. "It's far too short for rifts and family feuds." Unfortunately, Nicholl also believes that William is not emotionally ready yet and thinks it could still take time for him to forgive past hurts and repair their bond.
Love, kindness, and empathy have been Kate's prevailing message recently
Back in October 2024, royal insiders claimed Catherine, Princess of Wales gave up trying to reconcile William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They believed Kate was prioritizing her health and the welfare of her immediate family, with few leftover resources to devote to the brothers' rift. Another found it baffling that Kate would push for something that William strongly opposed. At the time, Kate was in a very different place with her health. She'd completed chemotherapy only a month before, and in a September 2024 Instagram post, she observed, "My path to healing and full recovery is long."
However, by January 2025, Kate announced that she reached another important milestone: remission. The combination of her new health status and her compassion may have motivated her to renew her efforts as a family mediator. Beyond that, Kate's reported contact with Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is an example of her putting personal philosophies into action.
In late 2024, the princess took multiple opportunities to expound on the importance of love, kindness, and empathy, including in the heartfelt letter she wrote for her Christmas service. In November, she noted, "simple acts of kindness are crucial in breaking down the misunderstandings that so many face" (via Daily Mail). While this statement was part of a message for Addiction Awareness Week, it could also be applied to many other life situations, including Harry and William's interpersonal conflict.