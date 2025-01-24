Kate Middleton Reportedly Extended Olive Branch To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Amid LA Fires

Sometimes it feels like the feud between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been dragging on forever, with no end in sight. However, every now and then, there's a glimmer of hope. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been focused on kindness, including her recent solo outing to speak with cancer patients at The Royal Marsden. Kindness has also purportedly motivated Kate to reach out to Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. As wildfires continue in Los Angeles, California, the Sussexes have offered accommodations to evacuees and visited impacted areas, offering hugs and empathy. While the couple's home wasn't affected, Meghan grew up in L.A., and she's reportedly distraught by the devastation. Kate's compassion reportedly made a big impression on her relatives. "It's no secret Harry has been putting out feelers to end the rift, and Harry and Meghan were incredibly touched by Kate's gesture," an insider divulged to Life & Style.

It's possible that Kate's difficult 2024 motivated her to once again get involved in the complicated relationship between William and Harry. "When you go through something like a cancer diagnosis ... you confront your own mortality; you realize life is short," royal correspondent Katie Nicholl explained to The Sun in December 2024. "It's far too short for rifts and family feuds." Unfortunately, Nicholl also believes that William is not emotionally ready yet and thinks it could still take time for him to forgive past hurts and repair their bond.