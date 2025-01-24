Lauren Sanchez Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic Before Plastic Surgery

Remember that scene in the movie "Notting Hill," when actor Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts) points out the plastic surgery she's had done? Lauren Sanchez would have easily won that contest for the last brownie. Though she's mostly been known for hanging on the arm of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos since the two met, Sanchez has also been an actor. But given that her last credited role was in 2017, and she's only done six projects in a span of 13 years (from 2012 to 2025), we can safely say that her plastic surgery has had little or nothing to do with making it big on the silver screen.

Nevertheless, Sanchez has undergone what appears to be multiple trims, tucks, plumps, and tweaks over the years. One plastic surgeon, Dr. Gary Linkov, estimates the total cost of all the procedures she's potentially had done add up to a hefty $390,000 price tag. That's even more than she's spent on some really inappropriate outfits to achieve her glamour-girl persona.

Growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she had the same dark mane and dark brows, but through the years, the rest of her face has gone through subtle shifts and changes, rendering photos from past events somewhere in the category of "Is that really her?"