Lauren Sanchez Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic Before Plastic Surgery
Remember that scene in the movie "Notting Hill," when actor Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts) points out the plastic surgery she's had done? Lauren Sanchez would have easily won that contest for the last brownie. Though she's mostly been known for hanging on the arm of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos since the two met, Sanchez has also been an actor. But given that her last credited role was in 2017, and she's only done six projects in a span of 13 years (from 2012 to 2025), we can safely say that her plastic surgery has had little or nothing to do with making it big on the silver screen.
Nevertheless, Sanchez has undergone what appears to be multiple trims, tucks, plumps, and tweaks over the years. One plastic surgeon, Dr. Gary Linkov, estimates the total cost of all the procedures she's potentially had done add up to a hefty $390,000 price tag. That's even more than she's spent on some really inappropriate outfits to achieve her glamour-girl persona.
Growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she had the same dark mane and dark brows, but through the years, the rest of her face has gone through subtle shifts and changes, rendering photos from past events somewhere in the category of "Is that really her?"
Two decades, no wrinkles, and more lips
Two October snaps, two completely different looks. Lauren Sanchez was photographed at an event in October 2024 (above left), and in October 2002 (above right). Yes, it's the same person. Sanchez was 32 years old in the throwback photo, and 54 in the more recent image. While 20-plus years can alter a person's face, it's been suggested that in addition to Sanchez's stunning life transformations, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos has also undergone plastic surgery modification.
One of Sanchez's most obvious alterations is to her lips, specifically the top one. Chances are good that she's had filler added, which is most detectable when you look at the bow in the center, which is considerably thicker. Her cheekbones are also more pronounced, which could be the result of either cheek implants or having had fat removed from the area below the cheekbone. "When we see a more obvious depression in that location, we do at least consider the potential of a buccal fat removal," explains plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov.
There's also her complexion to consider. Twenty years should have at least brought a wrinkle or two, or perhaps a slightly sagging jawline. But Sanchez's lack of the usual signs of aging could indicate she's had at least one facelift to keep things tight and smooth. Good genes can take you only so far.