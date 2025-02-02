Blake Lively And Her Niece Have A Striking Resemblance To Each Other

Blake Lively hardly needs an intro. Aside from her controversial drama, she's best known as a box-office sensation who shot to fame with "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "Gossip Girl," as Ryan Reynolds' wife and baby mama to their four girls, and as a successful entrepreneur with her Blake Brown haircare line and Betty Booze cocktail brand. But you may need an introduction to her niece, Kate Johnson.

Kate Johnson is the second child of Lively's half-sister, actor Robyn Lively and actor Bart Johnson. Robyn, who is 15 years older than Blake, is best known for her starring role in 1989's "Teen Witch," but has continued her career for decades, appearing alongside sister Blake in 2024's "It Ends With Us" and the critically acclaimed "Lioness." Bart is best known for his recurring role in the "High School Musical" movies. Daughter Kate, their second of three children, was born in April 2005, so Auntie Blake was only 17 years old when Kate was born. While Kate attends college in New York, there's no word whether she wants to try the family acting shoes on for size. What is known, however, is that she bears a striking resemblance to her aunt, Blake Lively.

