Blake Lively And Her Niece Have A Striking Resemblance To Each Other
Blake Lively hardly needs an intro. Aside from her controversial drama, she's best known as a box-office sensation who shot to fame with "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "Gossip Girl," as Ryan Reynolds' wife and baby mama to their four girls, and as a successful entrepreneur with her Blake Brown haircare line and Betty Booze cocktail brand. But you may need an introduction to her niece, Kate Johnson.
Kate Johnson is the second child of Lively's half-sister, actor Robyn Lively and actor Bart Johnson. Robyn, who is 15 years older than Blake, is best known for her starring role in 1989's "Teen Witch," but has continued her career for decades, appearing alongside sister Blake in 2024's "It Ends With Us" and the critically acclaimed "Lioness." Bart is best known for his recurring role in the "High School Musical" movies. Daughter Kate, their second of three children, was born in April 2005, so Auntie Blake was only 17 years old when Kate was born. While Kate attends college in New York, there's no word whether she wants to try the family acting shoes on for size. What is known, however, is that she bears a striking resemblance to her aunt, Blake Lively.
Fans see the similarity between Kate Johnson and Blake Lively
When Robyn Lively posted the above photo of her daughter, Kate Johnson on her Instagram in June 2024, users repeatedly commented on just how much she resembles Robyn's younger sister, Blake Lively. "Omg that's Mini Blake. She took her face," one user commented. "Geez, at first, I thought it was a picture of you and Blake," another user wrote. One shared, "I am sure you get his a lot, but she looks just like Blake," to which Robyn responded, "Haha yesss!"
Though they aren't the spitting image of each other, you can definitely tell that the two are related by . There is something in the eye shape and lower lip, plus the cheeks. This is especially true in this photo of Blake from 2008, when she was 21, just a few years older than her niece when this photo was taken.
Hair envy for both Blake and her niece
Blake Lively's hair might be her most appreciated asset, with countless articles covering her tresses. It made sense that the actor and entrepreneur would start a haircare line. She told Vogue in July 2024, just before her line Blake Brown bowed in stores, that all the styling that Hollywood demands made her hair brittle and dry. But she learned the trick to having envious, shiny, healthy-looking locks: Alternate between a hydrating and a strengthening shampoo and then use a mask, rather than conditioner. "It's not that people in the entertainment industry are gifted with better hair," Lively shared. "We're using a different hair system than the process promoted to the mass market."
We have to wonder if she's also imparted this knowledge and other hair tips to her niece. Kate Johnson's hair has that same healthy look as her aunt's. When she attended the prom in 2021, she channeled the soft, loose California girl waves that Aunt Blake is so well known for.
The similarities aren't just in their looks
Kate Johnson and her aunt Blake Lively have commonalities that extend beyond their beautiful long hair and light eye color. For instance, both have a cheeky sense of humor that comes out on Instagram. Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are well known for their exchanges, especially his trolling exploits of his wife. Likewise, Johnson has shown a bit of the family flair for the funny with her December 2023 post from a sojourn in Paris. In the post, she sat below a cheeky sign and accompanied it with: "Pardon my French."
Then there's the shared love of baking. Johnson's nickname is Cakey, after all. Both she and Lively post baked goods on their Instagram accounts, though Lively's are more sophisticated at this point. Where Johnson has apparently mastered Rice Krispie treats and cupcakes, Lively has taken on notoriously challenging macarons and an impressive Charlotte aux fruits cake.
The two even hang out now
Now that Kate Johnson has flown the L.A. coop where she grew up in favor of life in N.Y.C., the college student gets to see more of her famous aunt. Blake Lively took her niece to a Tiffany's event in May 2024, where the two took pics in the bathroom, as well as selfies when seated for dinner. Others at the dining table included Pharrell, singer Rosalia, and actor Gabrielle Union.
Johnson has attended a few of Lively's red carpets, as well as his uncle Ryan Reynolds'. She and her family walked the pink carpet at the "It Ends With Us" August 2024 premiere, posing with Lively and Reynolds. And they supported Reynolds at the "Deadpool and Wolverine" premiere in July 2024, posing with him and co-star Hugh Jackman. Johnson looks like a natural at these events, and it isn't just because she's channeling Auntie Blake.